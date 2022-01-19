KSE-100 index down by 0.23pc as gloomy mood continues

The benchmark KSE-100 Index fell another 105 points as higher oil prices and rapidly rising Omricon cases weighed on investor sentiment, further dampening the outlook for Pakistani stocks. As of Tuesday afternoon, there was an intraday high of 45,758 on the KSE 100 index. After a 104.79-point drop, the index closed at 45,507.41, down 0.23 percent at the end of the day. Investor confidence was further eroded, according to Capital Stake, by news of an increase in coronavirus cases and an increase in crude oil prices.

on the heels of an attack on the United Arab Emirates by Yemen’s Houthi group, escalating hostilities between the Iran-aligned group and a Saudi Arabian-led coalition, oil prices rose by more than $1 on Tuesday.

Another 5,034 cases have been reported in Pakistan as the fifth coronavirus wave continues to worsen, with a positivity rate of 9.45 percent, which is an eight-month high and the highest level since August. IMF Executive Board members will meet on January 28th to do Pakistan’s sixth review under the EFF. This will be the sixth time the IMF has done this.

It’s been said that Pakistan is going to start issuing Sukuk bonds in the US dollar soon because the country is having a hard time paying its bills and having less money in the bank.

Waleed Tariq Saigol, the chairman of TRG Pakistan Limited, was announced in a stock market filing by the company. Cement (74.81 points), power generation and distribution (40.79 points), and information and communications technology (ICT) all contributed to the market’s decline (36.17 points).

Coronavirus cases and rising oil prices both cause a 0.33 percent drop in the KSE-100.

On the all-share index, volume fell to 165.14 million, down from 173.5 million on Monday. In contrast, the market capitalization of traded shares rose to Rs7.6 billion, up from Rs6.104 billion a day earlier. There were 20.69 million shares in TRG Pakistan Limited, followed by 17.67 million in WorldCall Telecom, and 8.15 million in Hub Power Co. This week’s trading saw 350 companies’ shares traded, with 129 rising, 199 falling, and 22 staying the same.