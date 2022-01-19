ICAP announces CFAP, MSA exam results

Institute of Chartered Accountant of Pakistan has announced the results of Certified Finance and Accounting Professional (CFAP) and Multi Subject Assessment (MSA) examination , held in Dec. 2021.

264 examinees qualified, whereas 148 examinees passed CFAP only and 67 examinees passed MSA only and 1923 examinees obtained permanent credit, said ICAP release on Tuesday.

ICAP has awarded Gold medal(s) to the following examinees: Muhammad Sumair has been awarded ICAP Gold Medal (Dewan Mushtaq Group) on his outstanding performance in the subject of Advanced Accounting and Financial Reporting.

Muhammad Osama Khan has been awarded ICAP – S.A. Salam Memorial Gold Medal on his outstanding performance in the subject of Business Management and Strategy.

Sohaib Tariq has been awarded ICAP – J.P. Patel Memorial Gold Medal on his outstanding performance in the subject of Financial Reporting and Assurance Professional Competence.Muhammad Haseeb Imran has been awarded ICAP Gold Medal (Adam Patel) on his outstanding performance in the subject of Management Professional Competence and also awarded ICAP – Ebrahim S.H. Dahodwala Gold Medal on his outstanding performance of in all papers of C.A. Program.ICAP has also awarded Merit Certificate(s) to the following examinees:

Zia Ur Rehman for outstanding performance in Corporate Laws, Saad Bin Sohail for outstanding performance in Business Finance Decisions, Sohaib Tariq for outstanding performance in Advanced Taxation, Khizra Manzoor for outstanding performance in Audit, Assurance and Related Services, Alveena Sehar for outstanding performance in CFAP Examination, Muhammad Muzzammil Shiwani for outstanding performance in CFAP Examination and Muhammad Haseeb Imran for outstanding performance in CFAP and MSA Examination.