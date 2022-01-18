Rupee weakens against US dollar

KARACHI: On Tuesday, the US dollar gained 26 paisa against the Pakistani rupee in the interbank market.

The greenback closed at Rs176.18 against the Pakistani rupee, up 26 paisa from the previous closing of Rs175.92, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The dollar had weakened by 15 paisa to Rs175.92 against the rupee in the interbank market the other day.

The Pakistani Rupee declined by almost 12 percent last year. The dollar flight continues despite multiple measures taken by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to stabilise the exchange rate.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) is also continuously clamping down on hoarders and smugglers to restrict the outflow of the dollar in a bid to ease its demand.