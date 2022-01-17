US dollar losing ground against the Pakistani rupee

KARACHI: On the first trading day of the week, the US dollar fell against the Pakistani rupee in the interbank market.

According to data provided by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the US dollar closed at Rs175.92 versus the Pakistani rupee on Monday, down 15 paisa from the previous level of Rs176.07.



On Friday, the dollar was weaker by 31 paisa at Rs176.07 against the rupee in the interbank market.

The Pakistani Rupee declined by almost 12 percent last year. The dollar flight continued despite multiple measures taken by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to stabilise the exchange rate.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) is also continuously clamping down on hoarders and smugglers to restrict the outflow of the dollar in a bid to ease its demand.