Construction work on new block begins at Alipur College

MUZAFFARGARH: The construction work of academic block for BS classes commenced at Alipur Post Graduate College here on Monday.

Provincial parliamentary secretary for higher education, Sabtain Raza Bukhari talking to media persons observed that Rs 120 millions were being spent on the project.

He said that PTI government was paying immense focus on promotion of quality education. Last year, the government had launched Post Graduate classes in the college to facilitate local students.

Recently, six disciplines of BS programme are functional in the college. Another six disciplines are also being introduced soon including IT and Food Sciences.

The construction of new block was inevitable to continue classes. Punjab government released Rs 120 million for the project. Higher Education Commission issued non objection certificate for the BS programme, said Sabtain Bukhari.

Students from tehsil Alipur, tehsil Jatoe and other backward areas would avail easy access to quality education. The provincial parliamentary secretary remarked that the students would be facilitated here in education field rather then go to Multan or Lahore for that purpose.