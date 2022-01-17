Karachi expected to report 50% positivity ratio

The federal health officials said that they expected the scenario in Karachi to change in the coming week as the positivity ratio might hit 50%, leading to hospitalisations.

The officials also said that daily cases were expected to rise up to 6,000.

However, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has said that the decision to impose a lockdown and close educational institutions will be taken in line with the NCOC’s recommendations.

CM Shah had said that the coronavirus cases were spreading at a rapid pace, but the situation was under control as hospitalisations and patients in intensive care units (ICU) in the port city were less.