Six babies born to a woman in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A woman on Sunday gave birth to sextuplets at the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) in Peshawar.

According to details, the KP woman from Mohmand district gave birth to six babies (five girls and one boy).

A spokesman of the hospital said the condition of all the babies and their mother is stable.

Back in October last year, a woman had given birth to seven babies at Abbottabad’s private hospital.

A spokesman of the hospital said the woman hailing from the Battagram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province gave birth to seven babies (four boys and three girls).