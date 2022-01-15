Furniture exports increase 206.05pc

Furniture exports during the first five months of the fiscal year of 2021-22 grew by 206.05 pc as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year. During the period from July-Nov 2021, furniture worth $3,645 was exported, as compared to exports of $1,191 during the same period of last year. According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of gems increased by 30.82pc of $2,878 as compared to the exports of $2,200 of the same period of last year. Meanwhile, jewelry exports decreased by 1.63pc as the exports during the current fiscal year recorded worth $3,645 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded $4,246.













