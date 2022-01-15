16 bottled water brands declared unsafe for human consumption

Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) has declared 16 brands of bottled/mineral water as unsafe for human consumption, as per its quarterly monitoring report.

The government through Ministry of Science and Technology has designated the task to the PCRWR for quarterly monitoring of bottled/mineral water brands and publicize the results in the best public interest.

For the last quarter (October to December, 2021), 181 samples of Mineral/Bottled water brands were collected from 22 cities. Comparison of test results with the permissible limits of Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) has revealed that 16 brands were unsafe for human consumption.

Thirteen brands (Oxford Pure Water, Sip Up, New Buxton, More Plus, Icelay, Pure, Oxidano, Nation, Noble, Aab-e-Hayat, Aab-e-Sehat, Defence, DOURO) were found to be unsafe due to presence of higher levels of sodium than the permissible limit.

One brand (i.e. Nation) was found unsafe due to presence of high level of Arsenic, two brands (More Plus, Noble) were found unsafe due to presence of high level of Potassium and two brands (Oxidano and Noble) were found unsafe due to presence of high level of TDS.

Four brands (MINAH, Sip Up, New AS, Wateria) were found microbiologically contaminated and thus were unsafe for drinking purpose.

The detailed report is available on PCRWR website www.pcrwr.gov.pk