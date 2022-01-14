UET urged to focus more on modern education, research

10th Senate meeting of University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar Thursday held at Governor House Peshawar under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister for Higher Education Kamran Bangash (Pro-Chancellor).

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education Kamran Bangash said that the main function of universities is research and higher education institutions especially engineering universities have to pay special attention to engineering education and research as per the requirements of modern times. He said that engineering universities in the world are state of the art institutions; the university has to ensure modern education, skill development and practical study and produce competing engineers at national and international level.

During the meeting, the Vice Chancellor of the University Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Hussain gave a detailed briefing regarding the overall performance of the university including financial and administrative matters, annual budget 2020-21 and 2021-22.

Various proposals were presented while in the light of implementation of the proposals presented in the meeting, the annual budget 2021-22 was approved in principle.

The meeting was attended by Member Provincial Assembly Engineer Fahim Ahmed, Principal Secretary to Governor Mahmood Hassan, Vice Chancellor of the University Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Hussain, Secretary Higher Education Dawood Khan, Additional Secretary Finance Department and other concerned members of the Senate.