IGP for scaling up crackdown on illegal arms dealers

Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has directed to wreak massive crackdown on dealers involved in the manufacture and sale of illegal arms across the province. IG Punjab has directed all the supervisory officers of the province to round up accused and dealers dealing in illegal and proscribed arms in all districts of province. Rao Sardar Ali Khan directed to revoke the licenses of dealers involved in illegal activities and take strict legal against them. In the premises of any police station where illegal arms trade was found, the concerned SHO along with the supervisory officer will also be held accountable.

IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan also directed supervisory officers to ensure regular inspection of the stock of arms dealers and checking of licenses in their respective districts. He stressed upon taking strict legal actions against those arms dealers who exceed limit of their stock and posses arms of proscribed bore. IG Punjab said that special crackdown should be carried out in major cities including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Faisalabad and Gujranwala and CCPO, RPOs and DPOs should monitor the crackdown campaign against illegal arms. IG Punjab directed that in case of use of licensed arms in criminal cases, close coordination should be maintained with the concerned agencies and despite revocation of the license, all possible steps should be taken to take stern action against such owners. IG Punjab expressed these views while directing to supervisory officers of the province.

Instructing the officers, IG Punjab further said that the accused who commit aerial firing or display of weapons do not deserve any sympathy and legal action should be taken against them irrespective of their social standing. Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that tik tokers who share videos of arms display and aerial firing on social media will also be brought under the purview of law. In addition to ensuring the progress , the inspection report should be sent to the Central Police Office regularly and the officers who show slackness or negligence in the inspection process should be held accountable.