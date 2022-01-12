Chairman NAB appreciates excellent performance of NAB Lahore

ISLAMABAD: Honorable Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB chaired a meeting to review the performance of NAB-Lahore especially the convictions made under Section 10 and Section 25 (b) of National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) 1999 from Oct 10, 2017, to Dec 31, 2021, at NAB Headquarters. Zahir Shah, Deputy Chairman NAB, Syed Asghar Haider, Prosecutor General Accountability (PGA), DG Operations and other senior officers of NAB attended the meeting whereas Jamil Ahmad, DG NAB Lahore participated in the meeting via video link. During the meeting.

Jamil Ahmad, Director General (DG) NAB Lahore informed the meeting that under the dynamic leadership of Honorable Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB, during the period from October 10, 2017 to Dec 31, 2021, due to vigorous prosecution of NAB Lahore, 63x accused persons have been convicted under section 10 of NAO-1999 whereas 185 x convictions under 25(b) of the NAO-1999.

During the meeting, Jamil Ahmad, DG NAB Lahore informed that under the dynamic leadership of Honorable Chairman NAB, Mr Justice Javed Iqbal, NAB Lahore has recovered

Rs. 2880.068249 Million and 4435814 Kuwaiti Dinars under section 10(a) of the NAO-1999 and Rs. 12145.682055 Million has been recovered under section 25(b) of the NAO-1999 from October 10, 2017, to Dec 31, 2021.

The details of the 63 convicted persons under section 10 of NAO-1999 are as under:

1.​State Vs Muhammad Muzamal (Al-Khursheed Group), accused Muhammad Tahir Khan was convicted by the Accountability Court (AC) on 01.02.2021 with a fine of Rs100 Million.

2.​State Vs Iftikhar Ahmed Cheema, accused Iftikhar Ahmed Cheema was convicted by the Accountability Court on 22.03.2021 with a fine of Rs65 Million.

3.​State Vs Manzoor Ali Khan, accused Manzoor Ali Khan, accused was convicted by the Accountability Court on 24.03.2021 with a fine of Rs79 Million.

4.​State Vs Manzoor Ali Khan, accused Muhammad Amjad was convicted by the Accountability Court on 24.03.2021 with a fine of Rs79 Million.

5.​State Vs Manzoor Ali Khan, accused Sajjad Ahmed was convicted by the Accountability Court on 24.03.2021 with a fine of Rs79 Million.

6.​State Vs Sheikh Zain Ul Abidin etc, accused Sh. Zain ul Abidin was convicted by the AC on 27.03.2021 and a fine worth Rs40.220 Million was imposed.

7.​State Vs Muhammad Naveed, accused Muhammad Naveed stood convicted by AC on 23.09.2021 with a fine of Rs36.478 Million.

8.​State Vs Aswar Ali Shah, accused Aswar Ali Shah was convicted by AC on 30.11.2021 with a fine of Rs. 132.44 Million.

9.​State Vs Muhammad Akram, accused Muhammad Akram was convicted by AC on 16.12.2021 with a fine of Rs. 25.9 Million.

10. State Vs Faisal Kamran, Khurram Qureshi etc, accused Faisal Kamran was convicted by the Accountability Court on 04.09.2020 with a fine of Rs. 33.1 million.

11. State Vs Faisal Kamran, Khurram Qureshi etc, accused Khurram Qureshi was convicted by the Accountability Court on 04.09.2020 with a fine of Rs 33.1 million.

12. State Vs Nazir Ahmed Khan etc, accused Nazir Ahmed was convicted by the Accountability Court on 28.10.2020 with a fine of Rs. 5.119 million.

13. State Vs Nazir Ahmed Khan etc, accused Nazir Ahmed was convicted by the Accountability Court on 28.10.2020 with a fine of Rs. 7.288 million.

14. State Vs Nazir Ahmed Khan etc, accused Nazir Ahmed was convicted by the Accountability Court on 28.10.2020 with a fine of Rs. 24.706 million.

15. State Vs Nazir Ahmed Khan etc, accused Nazir Ahmed was convicted by the Accountability Court on 28.10.2020 with a fine of Rs. 23.412 million.

16. State Vs Nazir Ahmed Khan etc, accused Nazir Ahmed was convicted by the Accountability Court on 28.10.2020 with a fine of Rs. 28.06 million.

17. State Vs Zaheer Nasir etc, accused Zaheer Nasir was convicted by the Accountability Court on 25.11.2020 with a fine of Rs. 1.5 million.

18. State Vs Zaheer Nasir etc, accused Maqsood Ahmed was convicted by the Accountability Court on 25.11.2020 with a fine of Rs. 1.5 million.

19. State Vs Zaheer Nasir etc, accused Zeeshan Ahmed was convicted by the Accountability Court on 25.11.2020 with a fine of Rs. 1.5 million.

20. State Vs Asad Kamran, accused Adnan Qayum was convicted by the Accountability Court on 21.12.2020 with a fine of Rs. 7.2 million.

21. State Vs Asad Kamran, accused Sulman Farooq was convicted by the Accountability Court on 21.12.2020 with a fine of Rs. 7.2 million.

22. State Vs Hafiz Muhammad Javed Cheema etc, accused Hafiz Javed Cheema and accused Saleem Cheema were convicted by the Accountability Court Lahore on 18.05.2019 with a fine of Rs 6.48 million.

23. State Vs Muhammad Tahir Khan, accused Muhammad Tahir Khan was convicted by the Accountability Court Lahore on 26.11.2019 with a fine of 45,000 Pounds ($92,000).

24. The State Vs Khawaja Muhammad Tanoli, accused Khawaja Muhammad Tanoli was convicted by the Accountability Court on 03.03.2018 with a fine of Rs. 19.028 million.

25. The State Vs Khawaja Muhammad Tanoli, accused Muhammad Khalil Feroze was convicted by the Accountability Court on 03.03.2018 with a fine of Rs. 19.028 million.

26. The State Vs Naeem Imdad, accused Naeem Imdad was convicted by the Accountability Court on 26.04.2018 with a fine of Rs. 3.59 million.

27. The State Vs Tariq Mehmood etc, accused Tariq Mehmood was convicted by the Accountability Court on 31.05.2018 with a fine of Rs. 1.41 million.

28. The State Vs Tariq Mehmood etc, accused Abuzar Jafri was convicted by the Accountability Court on 31.05.2018 with a fine of Rs. 1.41 million.

29. The State Vs Abuzar Jafri & another, accused Abuzar Jafri was convicted by the Accountability Court on 31.05.2018 with a fine of Rs. 58.27 million.

30. The State Vs Shahid Hassan Awan, accused Shahid Hassan Awan was convicted by the Accountability Court on 23.06.2018 with a fine of Rs. 805 million.

31. The State Vs Shahid Hassan Awan, accused Zubair Ali Khan was convicted by the Accountability Court on 23.06.2018 with a fine of Rs. 805 million.

32. The State Vs Shahid Hassan Awan, accused Majid Rasheed was convicted by the Accountability Court on 23.06.2018 with a fine of Rs. 805 million.

33. The State Vs Shahid Hassan Awan, accused Zakaullah Khan Shinwari was convicted by the Accountability Court on 23.06.2018 with a fine of Rs. 805 million.

34. The State Vs Shahid Hassan Awan, accused Riffat Shahid Hassan Awan was convicted by the Accountability Court on 23.06.2018 with a fine of Rs. 805 million.

35. The State Vs Muhammad Azam Chisti etc, accused Muhammad Azam Chisti was convicted by the Accountability Court on 23.06.2018 with a fine of Rs. 43.04 million.

36. The State Vs Muhammad Azam Chisti etc, accused Muhammad Zeeshan Ali was convicted by the Accountability Court on 23.06.2018 with a fine of Rs. 43.04 million.

37. The State Vs Muhammad Azam Chisti etc, accused Amir Shafiq was convicted by the Accountability Court on 23.06.2018 with a fine of Rs. 43.04 million.

38. The State Vs Muhammad Azam Chisti etc, accused Amir Abbas Ch was convicted by the Accountability Court on 23.06.2018 with a fine of Rs. 43.04 million.

39. The State Vs Muhammad Azam Chisti etc, accused Muhammad Azam Chisti was convicted by the Accountability Court on 23.06.2018 with a fine of Rs. 1.196 million.

40. The State Vs Muhammad Azam Chisti etc, accused Muhammad Zeeshan Ali was convicted by the Accountability Court on 23.06.2018 with a fine of Rs. 1.196 million.

41. The State Vs Muhammad Azam Chisti etc, accused Amir Shafiq was convicted by the Accountability Court on 23.06.2018 with a fine of Rs. 1.196 million.

42. The State Vs Muhammad Azam Chisti etc, accused Amir Abbas Ch was convicted by the Accountability Court on 23.06.2018 with a fine of Rs. 1.196 million.

43. The State Vs Zul Baja ud Din & another, accused Zul Baja ud Din was convicted by the Accountability Court on 23.06.2018 with a fine of Rs. 32.311 million.

44. The State Vs Amir Nadeem, accused Muhammad Amir Nadeem was convicted by the Accountability Court on 23.06.2018 with a fine of Rs. 11.685 million.

45. The State Vs Najam-us-Saqib etc, accused Najam-us-Saqib was convicted by the Accountability Court on 23.06.2018 with a fine of Rs. 118.27 million.

46. The State Vs Abdul Rehman, accused Abdul Rehman was convicted by the Accountability Court on 31.10.2018 with a fine of Rs. 28.52 million.

47. The State Vs Yaqoob Loona etc, accused Mian Ghulam Ali was convicted by the Accountability Court on 20.11.2018 with a fine of Rs. 58.145 million.

48. The State Vs Yaqoob Loona etc, accused Zakaullah Bhatti was convicted by the Accountability Court on 20.11.2018 with a fine of Rs. 58.145 million.

49. The State Vs Yaqoob Loona etc, accused Ahmed Shah was convicted by the Accountability Court on 20.11.2018 with a fine of Rs. 58.145 million.

50. The State Vs Yaqoob Loona etc, accused Asad Ali was convicted by the Accountability Court on 20.11.2018 with a fine of Rs. 58.145 million.

51. The State Vs Yaqoob Loona etc, accused Riaz Bhatti was convicted by the Accountability Court on 20.11.2018 with a fine of Rs. 58.145 million.

52. The State Vs Haris Afzal, accused Haris Afzal was convicted by the Accountability Court on 11.10.2017 with a fine of Rs546 million.

53. State Vs Muhammad Asad Lali, accused Muhammad Asad Lali was convicted on 31.10.2017 with a fine of Rs 3.420 each.

54. State Vs Muhammad Asad Lali, accused Mian Nazir Ahmed was convicted on 31.10.2017 with a fine of Rs. 3.420 Million.

55. State Vs Tariq Saeed etc, accused Tariq Saeed was convicted on 15.11.2017 with a fine of Rs. 16.3Million.

56. State Vs Shahid Farooq, accused Shahid Farooq was convicted on 13.12.2017 with a fine of Rs. 141 Million.

57. State Vs Raza Habib etc, accused Raza Habib was convicted on 21.12.2017 with a fine of Rs. 241.922 Million.

58. State Vs Rana Qaisar Nazeer, accused Rana Qaiser Nazir was convicted on 22.12.2017 with a fine of Rs. 48.673 Million.

59. State Vs Muhammad Amin etc, accused Muhammad Jamil, was convicted on 22.12.2017 with a fine of Rs. 57.315 Million.

60. State Vs Muhammad Amin etc, accused Abdul Hameed was convicted on 22.12.2017 with a fine of Rs. 57.315 Million.

61. State Vs Muhammad Amin etc, accused Fiaz Ahmad Khan was convicted on 22.12.2017 with a fine of Rs. 57.315 Million

62. State Vs Rashad Muhammad Yaqoob, accused Muhammad Yaqoob was convicted by AC on 23.12.2017 with a fine of Rs. 4435814 Kuwaiti Dinars.

63. State Vs Hafiz Muhammad Javed Cheema etc, accused Saleem Cheema was convicted by the Accountability Court Lahore on 18.05.2019 with a fine of Rs 6.48 million.

The details of the 185 convicted persons under section 25 (b) of NAO-1999 are as under:

1. State Vs Muhammad Shamzeed Hussain, accused Muhammad Shamzeed Hussain was convicted by Accountability Court on 26.01.2021 while an amount of Rs48.359 was recovered from the accused under section 25 (b) NAB-1999.

2. State Vs Javed Muzafar Butt, accused Javed Muzafar Butt was convicted by the AC on 09.02.2021, an amount of Rs. 1200.682 Million was recovered under Sec 25(b).

3. State Vs Muhammad Jawad Zafar Sukhera & Muhammad Sohaib Younas, accused Muhammad Jawad Zafar Sukhera was convicted by the AC on 12.02.2021 an amount of Rs. 4.015 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

4. State Vs Safdar Ali, accused Safdar Ali was convicted on 17.03.2021 by the the AC with a fine of Rs. 683700 under Sec 25(b).

5. State Vs Sheikh Arif Salam, accused Sheikh Arif Salam was convicted on 27.03.2021 by the AC Rs. 14.006 Million under Sec 25(b).

6. State Vs Rasool Bakhsh Sangi, accused Rasool Bakhsh Sangi was convicted on 29.03.2021 alongwith an amount of Rs. 879573 under Section 25(b).

7. State Vs Munawar Ahmed, accused Munawar Ahmed was convicted on 29.03.2021, an amount was recovered worth Rs. 671000 under section 25(b).

8. State Vs Fakhar Islam, accused Fakhar Islam was convicted by the Accountability Court on 12.04.2021 and an amount of Rs. 1.8299 was recovered under section 25(b).

9. State Vs Riaz Ahmed Chohan, accused Riaz Ahmed Chohan was convicted on 06.05.2021 and an amount worth Rs. 2200 Million was announced to recover under Section 25(b).

10. State Vs Ahmed Hassan, accused Ahmed Hassan was convicted on 18.05.2021 and an amount of Rs. 1.2569 Million was recovered under section 25(b).

11. State Vs Muhammad Akram, accused Muhammad Akram was convicted on 17.06.2021 and an amount of Rs. 12.628Million was recovered under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

12. State Vs Shenaz Ikram etc, accused Shenaz Ikram, was convicted on 25.06.2021 with an amount of Rs. 120 Million were recovered under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

13. State Vs Asad Kamran & others, accused Adnan Qayyum and Suleman Farooq were convicted on 02.06.2021 and an amount worth Rs. 7.2 Million were recovered under Section 25(b) OF NAO-1999.

14. State Vs Khalid Rehman, ex-chairman & others, directors of Muslim Industrial Cooperative Corporation Lmt, accused Hiji Shahzad Khan was convicted on 30.07.2021 with an amount worth Rs. 4.4839 Million were recovered under Section 25(b) of NAO-1999

15. State Vs Mian Rauf Ahmed, accused Muhammad Ali Rasheed was convicted on 23.09.2021 and an amount worth Rs. 11.280 Million were recovered under Section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

16. State Vs Syed Iqbal Shah etc, accused Shamile Malik was convicted on 29.09.2021 and an amount Rs2.0280 Million was recovered under Section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

17. Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan, Ex-Minister Sports and Youth Affairs, Usman Anwar, officers and officials of Sports Board Punjab and others, accused Muhammad Atif Siddiqui was convicted by the Accountability Court on 04.03.2020, an amount of Rs. 1607120 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

18. State Vs Muhammad Ahmed Sayyal etc, accused Qasim Awais was convicted by the Accountability Court on 16.01.2020, an amount of Rs. 7698600 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

19. Khalid Bashir Butt, Director GDA and others, accused Khalid Bashir Butt was convicted by the Accountability Court on 08.01.2020, an amount of Rs. 60688031 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

20. Khalid Mahmood Chadda, CEO PIDC, Muhammad Mohsin Syed, Muhammad Zubair and others, accused Tahir Farooq was convicted by the Accountability Court on 22.02.2020, an amount of Rs. 5110237 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

21. Khalid Mahmood Chadda, CEO PIDC, Muhammad Mohsin Syed, Muhammad Zubair and others, accused Zahid Rafique was convicted by the Accountability Court on 21.02.2020, an amount of Rs. 19068357 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

22. Javed Muzaffar Butt and Usman Riaz, Owners/ proprietors of Toyota Gujranwala Motors and others, accused Usman Riaz was convicted by the Accountability Court on 31.03.2020, an amount of Rs. 719560442 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

23. State Vs Imtiaz Ahmed etc, accused Imtiaz Ahmed was convicted by the Accountability Court on 28.01.2020, an amount of Rs. 8500000 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

24. State Vs Imtiaz Ahmed etc, accused Irum Saba was convicted by the Accountability Court on 28.01.2020, an amount of Rs. 8500000 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

25. Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan, Ex-Minister Sports and Youth Affairs, Usman Anwar, officers and officials of Sports Board Punjab and others, accused Kashif Raees was convicted by the Accountability Court on 03.04.2020, an amount of Rs. 2766200 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

26. State Vs Muhammad Ahmed Sayyal etc, accused Waqas Ahmed was convicted by the Accountability Court on 03.04.2020, an amount of Rs. 1576575 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

27. Arif Hussain and others (DPO Sahiwal), accused Muhammad Zafar Iqbal was convicted by the Accountability Court on 24.08.2020, an amount of Rs. 10,000,000 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

28. Investigation against Javed Muzaffar Butt and Usman Riaz, Owners/ proprietors of Toyota Gujranwala Motors and others , accused Javed Muzaffar Butt was convicted by the Accountability Court on 02.09.2020, an amount of Rs. 1200682058 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

29. State Vs Nihal Khan, Shamshad Ali Baladi of Askari Group Investment Pvt Ltd & others, accused Shamshad Ali Baladi was convicted by the Accountability Court on 02.09.2020, an amount of Rs. 14,048,600 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

30. State Vs Muhammad Shamzeed Hussain etc, accused Muhammad Ahsan Saleem was convicted by the Accountability Court on 20.10.2020, an amount of Rs. 8395000 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

31. State Vs Abdul Ghafoor Watto etc, accused Asad Manzoor Watto was convicted by the Accountability Court on 29.10.2020, an amount of Rs. 133666667 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

32. State Vs Muhammad Shamzeed Hussain etc, accused Muhammad Osama Noor was convicted by the Accountability Court on 16.11.2020, an amount of Rs. 5915000 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

33. State Vs Syed Waqar Ali Shah etc, accused Rauf Arshad was convicted by the Accountability Court on 28.10.2020, an amount of Rs. 1843831 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

34. Aslam Sindhu, Muhammad Farhan Cheema, Directors Model Housing Enclave Lahore and others, accused Muhammad Farhan Cheema was convicted by the Accountability Court on 12.10.2020, an amount of Rs. 651,869,564 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

35. Investigation against Owners/ Management of Green City Housing Scheme, Sargodha and others , accused Muhammad Farhan Cheema was convicted by the Accountability Court on 12.10.2020, an amount of Rs. 1,175,000 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

36. Investigation against Owners/ Management of Green City Housing Scheme, Sargodha and others , accused Muhammad Awais was convicted by the Accountability Court on 12.10.2020, an amount of Rs. 28,828,724 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

37. Muhammad Farhan Cheema, Director/ Owner Model Business Square & Model Trade Centre Lahore, Abdul Rehman and others, accused Muhammad Farhan Cheema was convicted by the Accountability Court on 15.10.2020, an amount of Rs. 1,135,071,900 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

38. Investigation against Owners and Developers of Grand Avenue Housing Scheme, Lahore and others , accused Majid Nazir was convicted by the Accountability Court on 13.10.2020, an amount of Rs. 12,159,400 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

39. Investigation against Owners and Developers of Grand Avenue Housing Scheme, Lahore and others , accused Ashfaq Ahmed was convicted by the Accountability Court on 13.10.2020, an amount of Rs. 7,590,000 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

40. Investigation against Owners and Developers of Grand Avenue Housing Scheme, Lahore and others , accused Muhammad Yousaf was convicted by the Accountability Court on 14.12.2020, an amount of Rs. 11,789,800 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

41. Investigation against Owners and Developers of Grand Avenue Housing Scheme, Lahore and others , accused Muhammad Irshad was convicted by the Accountability Court on 14.12.2020, an amount of Rs. 22,754,600 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

42. Investigation against Owners/Management of Rehman City Housing Society, Sheikhupura and others, accused Rana Bilal Anwar was convicted by the Accountability Court on 07.12.2020, an amount of Rs. 33,000,000 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

43. State Vs. Muhammad Ahmed Sayyal etc, accused Muhammad Iqbal was convicted by the Accountability Court on 25.01.2019, an amount of Rs. 2468375 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

44. State Vs. Muhammad Ahmed Sayyal etc, accused Abid Ali was convicted by the Accountability Court on 25.01.2019, an amount of Rs. 2350075was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

45. State Vs. Muhammad Ahmed Sayyal etc, accused Ali Asghar was convicted by the Accountability Court on 09.03.2019, an amount of Rs. 1112475 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

46. Dr. Akram Chaudhry, Ex-Vice Chancellor, University of Sargodha and others, accused Waris Nadeem was convicted by the Accountability Court on 12.02.2019, an amount of Rs. 52516019 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

47. Dr Akram Chaudhry, Ex-Vice Chancellor, University of Sargodha and others, accused Shanze Shafique was convicted by the Accountability Court on 12.02.2019, an amount of Rs. 43776156 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

48. Dr Akram Chaudhry, Ex-Vice Chancellor, University of Sargodha and others, accused Muhammad Akram Chaudhry was convicted by the Accountability Court on 12.02.2019, an amount of Rs. 21888078 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

49. Amir Abdul Wajid, officers/officials of LDA and others, accused Zohaib Saeed was convicted by the Accountability Court on 23.02.2019, an amount of Rs. 600,000 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

50. State Vs Zohaib Saeed etc, accused Zohaib Saeed was convicted by the Accountability Court on 23.02.2019, an amount of Rs. 14,423,20 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

51. Investigation against Aamir Masood Khan, Dy Manager, Abdul Basit Qureshi, Manager, Muhammad Shafiq, Sales Officer State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan, Lahore and others, accused Muhammad Ali Shah was convicted by the Accountability Court on 04.02.2019, an amount of Rs. 1,338,351 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

52. Investigation against Land Acquisition Collector, NHA Rahim Yar Khan Bahawalpur and others, accused Hassan Mahmood was convicted by the Accountability Court on 11.02.2019, an amount of Rs. 1,049,318 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

53. Investigation against Land Acquisition Collector, NHA Rahim Yar Khan Bahawalpur and others, accused Muhammad Farooq was convicted by the Accountability Court on 11.02.2019, an amount of Rs. 1,049,318 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

54. Investigation against Umar Farooq, store Keeper, Qaiser Abbas, Management/officers/officials of Northern Power Generation Company Ltd (NPGCL), Nandipur Power Plant, Gujranwala, accused Dilbar Hussain Dogar was convicted by the Accountability Court on 15.03.2019, an amount of Rs. 4,500,000 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

55. Investigation against Rai Ijaz Ahmed, Chief Traffic Officer, Rai Zameer ul Haq, Ex-DPO Gujrat, Kamran Mumtaz, Acting DPO and others, accused Ghulam Sarwar was convicted by the Accountability Court on 15.03.2019, an amount of Rs. 13,090,000 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

56. Investigation against Rai Ijaz Ahmed, Chief Traffic Officer, Rai Zameer ul Haq, Ex-DPO Gujrat, Kamran Mumtaz, Acting DPO and others, accused Sagheer Anwer was convicted by the Accountability Court on 15.03.2019, an amount of Rs. 14,139,438 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999

57. Investigation against Aslam Sindhu, Muhammad Farhan Cheema, Directors Model Housing Enclave Lahore and others, accused Rizwan Faryad Bhatti was convicted by the Accountability Court on 25.03.2019, an amount of Rs. 14,162,500 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

58. State Vs Rehan Anwar etc, accused Rehan Anwar was convicted by the Accountability Court on 04.05.2019, an amount of Rs. 1,978,945 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

59. State Vs Rehan Anwar etc, accused Faisal Mushtaq was convicted by the Accountability Court on 04.05.2019, an amount of Rs. 2,194,522 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

60. State Vs Rehan Anwar etc, accused Muhammad Shahid Amin was convicted by the Accountability Court on 04.05.2019, an amount of Rs. 1,996,232 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

61. State Vs Rehan Anwar etc, accused Abdul Qayyum was convicted by the Accountability Court on 04.05.2019, an amount of Rs. 1,948,965 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

62. State Vs Rehan Anwar etc, accused Fiaz Ahmed was convicted by the Accountability Court on 03.06.2019, an amount of Rs. 1,927,679 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

63. State Vs Rehan Anwar etc, accused Abid Maqbool was convicted by the Accountability Court on 01.06.2019, an amount of Rs. 1,974,624 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

64. State Vs Rehan Anwar etc, accused Muhammad Abbas was convicted by the Accountability Court on 01.06.2019, an amount of Rs. 1,991,689 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

65. State Vs Rehan Anwar etc, accused Nasir Ali was convicted by the Accountability Court on 01.06.2019, an amount of Rs. 2,064,173 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

66. State Vs Rehan Anwar etc, accused Muhammad Ismail was convicted by the Accountability Court on 01.06.2019, an amount of Rs. 2,195,486 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

67. State Vs Rehan Anwar etc, accused Amdad Hussain was convicted by the Accountability Court on 01.06.2019, an amount of Rs. 1,983,293 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

68. State Vs Rehan Anwar etc, accused Mehmood-ul-Hassan was convicted by the Accountability Court on 03.06.2019, an amount of Rs. 1,876,743 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

69. State Vs Muhammad Ahmed Sayyal etc, accused Salman Ali Qureshi was convicted by the Accountability Court on 25.04.2019, an amount of Rs. 3,956,225 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

70. State Vs Muhammad Ahmed Sayyal etc, accused Mehran Khan was convicted by the Accountability Court on 14.06.2019, an amount of Rs. 1,324,809 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

71. State Vs Muhammad Ahmed Sayyal etc, accused Muhammad Iqbal Zafar was convicted by the Accountability Court on 14.06.2019, an amount of Rs. 91,000 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

72. Kazim Alam and Nazim Alam, Owners of Bin Alam Developers and others, accused Waseem Aslam was convicted by the Accountability Court on 13.06.2019, an amount of Rs. 5,792,500 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

73. Kazim Alam and Nazim Alam, Owners of Bin Alam Developers and others, accused Muhammad Imran Javed was convicted by the Accountability Court on 13.06.2019, an amount of Rs. 5,200,000 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

74. Kazim Alam and Nazim Alam, Owners of Bin Alam Developers and others, accused Sultan Mehmood Sehol was convicted by the Accountability Court on 13.06.2019, an amount of Rs. 10,500,000 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

75. Kazim Alam and Nazim Alam, Owners of Bin Alam Developers and others, accused Muhammad Momin Azhar was convicted by the Accountability Court on 13.06.2019, an amount of Rs. 13,000,000 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

76. Kazim Alam and Nazim Alam, Owners of Bin Alam Developers and others, accused Musawar Hussain was convicted by the Accountability Court on 13.06.2019, an amount of Rs. 13,000,000 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

77. Kazim Alam and Nazim Alam, Owners of Bin Alam Developers and others, accused Muhammad Yasin was convicted by the Accountability Court on 27.06.2019, an amount of Rs. 2,600,000 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

78. Kazim Alam and Nazim Alam, Owners of Bin Alam Developers and others, accused Muhammad Faisal Sardar was convicted by the Accountability Court on 27.06.2019, an amount of Rs. 5,595,000 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

79. Raj Kumar, CEO Axix Global Ltd, Sehrish Kamran, Faisal Khurram and others, accused Raj Kumar was convicted by the Accountability Court on 01.07.2019, an amount of Rs. 16,691,255 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

80. Investigation against Aslam Sindhu, Muhammad Farhan Cheema, Directors Model Housing Enclave Lahore and others, accused Usman Ghani was convicted by the Accountability Court on 15.04.2019, an amount of Rs. 20,899,500 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

81. Investigation against Aslam Sindhu, Muhammad Farhan Cheema, Directors Model Housing Enclave Lahore and others, accused Majid Ramzan was convicted by the Accountability Court on 25.04.2019, an amount of Rs. 56,792,000 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

82. Investigation against Umar Farooq, store Keeper, Qaiser Abbas, Management/officers/officials of Northern Power Generation Company Ltd (NPGCL), Nandipur Power Plant, Gujranwala, accused Muhammad Shahbaz Ahmed was convicted by the Accountability Court on 25.06.2019, an amount of Rs. 4,000,000 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

83. State Vs Syed Zulbaja Din Shah of M/s Prosperity Financial Data Services and others, accused Syed Zulbaja Din Shah was convicted by the Accountability Court on 14.05.2019, an amount of Rs. 32,311,000 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

84. Kazim Alam and Nazim Alam, Owners of Bin Alam Developers and others, accused Qasim Khan was convicted by the Accountability Court on 14.09.2019, an amount of Rs. 3,051,000 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

85. Syed Tayyab Hussain Rizvi, Noor Asad ur Rehman, Irfan Sulehri, Muhammad Tariq, Naseem Razzaq, Ehsan Sohail Anjum, Muhammad Ejaz Khan, Management, Developers / Investors of Greater Lahore Cooperative Housing Society Lahore, Officers / Officials of Cooperative Department and others, accused Muhammad Ejaz was convicted by the Accountability Court on 08.08.2019, an amount of Rs. 2,000,000 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

86. Syed Tayyab Hussain Rizvi, Noor Asad ur Rehman, Irfan Sulehri, Muhammad Tariq, Naseem Razzaq, Ehsan Sohail Anjum, Muhammad Ejaz Khan, Management, Developers / Investors of Greater Lahore Cooperative Housing Society Lahore, Officers / Officials of Cooperative Department and others, accused Irfan Sulehri was convicted by the Accountability Court on 08.08.2019, an amount of Rs. 21,100,000 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

87. Investigation against Umar Farooq, store Keeper, Qaiser Abbas, Management/officers/officials of Northern Power Generation Company Ltd (NPGCL), Nandipur Power Plant, Gujranwala, accused Ashfaq Ahmed was convicted by the Accountability Court on 18.09.2019, an amount of Rs. 1,603,080 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

88. Investigation against Umar Farooq, store Keeper, Qaiser Abbas, Management/officers/officials of Northern Power Generation Company Ltd (NPGCL), Nandipur Power Plant, Gujranwala, accused Muhammad Hasnain Nusrat was convicted by the Accountability Court on 18.09.2019, an amount of Rs. 275,000 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

89. Investigation against Nadeem Ahmed Proprietor of Home Land Real estate & Buildings and others, accused Abdul Ali was convicted by the Accountability Court on 02.09.2019, an amount of Rs.10,000,000 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

90. Investigation against Aslam Sindhu, Muhammad Farhan Cheema, Directors Model Housing Enclave Lahore and others, accused Farman Ali was convicted by the Accountability Court on 09.08.2019, an amount of Rs. 1,800,000 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

91. Investigation against Dr Muhammad Shafique, Ex-President PHEDE, Mian Muhammad Aslam, Ex-Secy Gen PHEDE and Sh Rashid, Clerk of PHEDE and others, accused Muhammad Shafique was convicted by the Accountability Court on 03.08.2019, an amount of Rs. 5,579,960 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

92. Investigation against Dr Muhammad Shafique, Ex-President PHEDE, Mian Muhammad Aslam, Ex-Secy Gen PHEDE and Sh Rashid, Clerk of PHEDE and others, accused Mian Muhammad Aslam was convicted by the Accountability Court on 03.08.2019, an amount of Rs. 5,579,960 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

93. Investigation against Dr Muhammad Shafique, Ex-President PHEDE, Mian Muhammad Aslam, Ex-Secy Gen PHEDE and Sh Rashid, Clerk of PHEDE and others, accused Sheikh Rashid was convicted by the Accountability Court on 03.08.2019, an amount of Rs. 10,079,960 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

94. Investigation against Akhtar Abbas, Owner of M/s Emirates Marketing & Trading Company, Lahore and others, accused Akhtar Abbas was convicted by the Accountability Court on 29.08.2019, an amount of Rs. 58,271,000 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

95. officers and officials of Sports Board Punjab and others accused Muhammad Imran was convicted by the Accountability Court on 23.12.2019, an amount of Rs2,000,000 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

96. officers and officials of Sports Board Punjab and others accused Shadab Riaz was convicted by the Accountability Court on 26.11.2019, an amount of Rs790,000 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

97. officers and officials of Sports Board Punjab and others accused Asad Ashraf was convicted by the Accountability Court on 26.11.2019, an amount of Rs4,451,620 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

98. State Vs Muhammad Ahmed Sayyal etc, accused Abdul Hannan was convicted by the Accountability Court on 28.11.2019, an amount of Rs1,633,450 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

99. Muhammad Anwer, Ex-Assistant Director LDA and others, accused Shaukat Ali was convicted by the Accountability Court on 01.11.2019, an amount of Rs1,320,000 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

100. Muhammad Anwer, Ex-Assistant Director LDA and others accused Muhammad Anwer was convicted by the Accountability Court on 01.11.2019, an amount of Rs1,311,000 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

101. Muhammad Anwer, Ex-Assistant Director LDA and others, accused Khalid Iqbal was convicted by the Accountability Court on 01.11.2019, an amount of Rs380,000 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

102. Khalid Pervaiz, Junior Clerk, LDA and others, accused Ahmed Khan was convicted by the Accountability Court on 06.01.2018, an amount of Rs916,667 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

103. Khalid Pervaiz, Junior Clerk, LDA and others, accused Abbas Ali was convicted by the Accountability Court on 06.01.2018, an amount of Rs83,333 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

104. State vs Syed Niaz Husain Shah etc, accused Sher Abbas was convicted by the Accountability Court on 16.01.2018, an amount of Rs. 600,000 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

105. Badar Rasheed, Ex-Finance Secretary, State Life Insurance Corporation Employees Cooperative Housing Society, Revenue Officials, Land Contractors, Land Owners and others, accused Muhammad Ali was convicted by the Accountability Court on 03.01.2018, an amount of Rs1,698,329 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

106. Badar Rasheed, Ex-Finance Secretary, State Life Insurance Corporation Employees Cooperative Housing Society, Revenue Officials, Land Contractors, Land Owners and others, accused Muhammad Yasin was convicted by the Accountability Court on 03.01.2018, an amount of Rs777,090 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

107. Badar Rasheed, Ex-Finance Secretary, State Life Insurance Corporation Employees Cooperative Housing Society, Revenue Officials, Land Contractors, Land Owners and others, accused Maj (R) Gul Nawaz Janjua was convicted by the Accountability Court on 03.01.2018, an amount of Rs. 171,491 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

108. Khalid Mahmood Chadda, CEO PIDC, Muhammad Mohsin Syed, Ex-MD National Industrial Parks Development(NIP),Muhammad Zubair and others, accused Ahmed Bilal Cheema was convicted by the Accountability Court on 09.02.2018, an amount of Rs. 2,860,704 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

109. Muhammad Anwar, Ex Assistant Director LDA, Officers/Officials of LDA and others, accused Anwar ul Haq was convicted by the Accountability Court on 27.01.2018, an amount of Rs. 2,172,000 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

110. Muhammad Anwar, Ex Assistant Director LDA, Officers/Officials of LDA and others, accused Muhammad Saleem was convicted by the Accountability Court on 27.01.2018, an amount of Rs416,500 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

111. Muhammad Anwar, Ex Assistant Director LDA, Officers/Officials of LDA and others, accused Ahmad Khan Watto was convicted by the Accountability Court on 31.01.2018, an amount of Rs. 1,000,000 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

112. Muhammad Anwar, Ex Assistant Director LDA, Officers/Officials of LDA and others, accused Abbas Ali was convicted by the Accountability Court on 27.01.2018, an amount of Rs94,500 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

113. Muhammad Anwar, Ex Assistant Director LDA, Officers/Officials of LDA and others, accused Javaid Iqbal was convicted by the Accountability Court on 12.03.2018, an amount of Rs583,334 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

114. Muhammad Saleem, Officers/Officials of LDA and others, accused Ahmed Khan was convicted by the Accountability Court on 06.10.2018, an amount of Rs5,564,420 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

115. Muhammad Saleem, Officers/Officials of LDA and others, accused Abbas Ali was convicted by the Accountability Court on 06.10.2018, an amount of Rs1,923,070 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

116. Officials of Land Acquisition Collector Office, Provincial Highways Department, Punjab, Lahore and others, accused Malik Muhammad Tafazzil was convicted by the Accountability Court on 06.01.2018, an amount of Rs3,428,996 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

117. Mian Rauf Ex-LAC, Lahore and others, accused Muhammad Ali was convicted by the Accountability Court on 28.03.2018, an amount of Rs12,164,978 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

118. Mian Rauf Ex-LAC, Lahore and others, accused Ghulam Mustafa was convicted by the Accountability Court on 28.03.2018, an amount of Rs4,509,416 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

119. Mian Rauf Ex-LAC, Lahore and others, accused Muhammad Naseem was convicted by the Accountability Court on 28.03.2018, an amount of Rs2,213,900 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

120. Aamir Masood Khan Dy Manager, Abdul Basit Qureshi, Manager, Muhammad Shafiq, Sales Officer State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan Lahore and others, accused Malik Tanveer Hussain was convicted by the Accountability Court on 14.03.2018, an amount of Rs2,110,171 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

121. State Vs Malik Ghulam Asghar etc, accused Nabeel Ahmed was convicted by the Accountability Court on 17.05.2018, an amount of Rs360,000 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

122. Management of M/s MNM Motorcycles Pvt Ltd and others accused Irfan Bashir was convicted by the Accountability Court on 23.05.2018, an amount of Rs1,328,827 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

123. Management of M/s MNM Motorcycles Pvt Ltd and others accused Haseeb Ahmed was convicted by the Accountability Court on 14.06.2018, an amount of Rs1,788,377 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

124. Management of M/s MNM Motorcycles Pvt Ltd and others accused Syed Jamil Fareedi was convicted by the Accountability Court on 11.06.2018, an amount of Rs1,893,281was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

125. Management of M/s MNM Motorcycles Pvt Ltd and others accused Abdul Majeed was convicted by the Accountability Court on 11.06.2018, an amount of Rs. 1,239,763 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

126. Muhammad Saleem, Officers/Officials of LDA and others, accused Khalid Pervaiz was convicted by the Accountability Court on 16.04.2018, an amount of Rs3,003,000 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

127. Management / Officers, Officials of Lahore Parking Company (LPC) and others accused Muhammad Faisal Ahad was convicted by the Accountability Court on 22.05.2018, an amount of Rs62,500,000 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

128. Management / Officers, Officials of Lahore Parking Company (LPC) and others accused Faizan Wali was convicted by the Accountability Court on 22.05.2018, an amount of Rs8,750,000 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

129. Management / Officers, Officials of Lahore Parking Company (LPC) and others accused Saad Rafiq was convicted by the Accountability Court on 22.05.2018, an amount of Rs8,750,000 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

130. Mian Rauf Ex-LAC, Lahore and Others, accused Mian Sufyan Yaqoob was convicted by the Accountability Court on 12.06.2018, an amount of Rs2,756,388 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

131. Nadeem Ahmed Proprietor of Home Land Real Estate & Building and others ,accused Shahab Hussain was convicted by the Accountability Court on 14.06.2018, an amount of Rs39,000,000 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

132. Nadeem Ahmed Proprietor of Home Land Real Estate and Building and others ,accused Tariq Mahmood Sheikh was convicted by the Accountability Court on 14.06.2018, an amount of Rs49,000,00 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

133. Investigation against Tallat Mahmood S/o Sheikh Muhammad Sadiq R/o 3/71, Mohallah Karim Pura, Lala Musa, District Gujrat and others, accused Tallat Mehmood was convicted by the Accountability Court on 08.05.2018, an amount of Rs3,765,200 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

134. The investigation against Tallat Mahmood S/o Sheikh Muhammad Sadiq R/o 3/71, Mohallah Karim Pura, Lala Musa, District Gujrat and others, accused Nauman Nawaz was convicted by the Accountability Court on 08.05.2018, an amount of Rs. 3,765,200 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

135. State Vs Khalid Iqbal etc, accused Khalid Iqbal was convicted by the Accountability Court on 17.08.2018, an amount of Rs. 2,000,000 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

136. Management of M/S MNM Motorcycles Pvt Ltd and others accused Muhammad Jahangir and Atique Ahmad was convicted by the Accountability Court on 20.08.2018, an amount of Rs3,019,019 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

137. Management of M/S MNM Motorcycles Pvt Ltd and others, accused Muhammad Faisal was convicted by the Accountability Court on 20.08.2018, an amount of Rs1,619,800 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

138. Management of M/S MNM Motorcycles Pvt Ltd and others, accused Shahid Mehmood was convicted by the Accountability Court on 02.10.2018, an amount of Rs825,825 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

139. Management of M/S MNM Motorcycles Pvt Ltd and others, accused Naeem Khalid was convicted by the Accountability Court on 10.09.2018, an amount of Rs3,708,250 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

140. Management of M/S MNM Motorcycles Pvt Ltd and others, accused Ghazanfar Ali was convicted by the Accountability Court on 13.09.2018, an amount of Rs5,751,200 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

141. Management of M/S MNM Motorcycles Pvt Ltd and others, accused Muhammad Asif Hameed was convicted by the Accountability Court on 13.09.2018, an amount of Rs2,199,925 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

142. Muhammad Ashraf, Muhammad Zubair, Surayya, Safia, Razia, Management of State Life Insurance Corporation Cooperative Housing Society, Officials of Revenue Department and others, Lahore, accused Muhammad Ashraf Ali was convicted by the Accountability Court on 18.08.2018, an amount of Rs17,395,844 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

143. Muhammad Gulzar, Imran Maqsood and others accused Muhammad Gulzar was convicted by the Accountability Court on 21.07.2018, an amount of Rs1,900,000 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

144. Muhammad Gulzar, Imran Maqsood and others accused Imran Maqsood was convicted by the Accountability Court on 21.07.2018, an amount of Rs600,000 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

145. Muhammad Saleem, officers/Officials of LDA and others, accused Khalid Iqbal was convicted by the Accountability Court on 06.08.2018, an amount of Rs4,225,960 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

146. Nazar Muhammad, Naeem Ahmed, Nadeem Ahmed, Malik Liaqat Ali, Muhammad Shahzad, Management of Ferozpur City Housing Scheme, Lahore and others, accused Nadeem Ahmed was convicted by the Accountability Court on 11.09.2018, an amount of Rs740,786,242 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

147. Nazar Muhammad, Naeem Ahmed, Nadeem Ahmed, Malik Liaqat Ali, Muhammad Shahzad, Management of Ferozpur City Housing Scheme, Lahore and others, accused Nazar Muhammad was convicted by the Accountability Court on 11.09.2018, an amount of Rs740,786,242 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

148. Nadeem Ahmed Proprietor of Home Land Real Estate and Building and others accused Mudasar Shahzad was convicted by the Accountability Court on 23.07.2018, an amount of Rs80,000,000 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

149. Nadeem Ahmed Proprietor of Home Land Real Estate and Building and others accused Taseer Hussain was convicted by the Accountability Court on 23.07.2018, an amount of Rs80,000,000 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

150. Nadeem Ahmed Proprietor of Home Land Real Estate & Building and others ,accused Farmaish Ali was convicted by the Accountability Court on 23.07.2018, an amount of Rs21,670,000 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

151. Officers/Officials of Director General of Health Services, Punjab and others, accused Mushtaq Ali Shahid was convicted by the Accountability Court on 17.08.2018, an amount of Rs6,200,000 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

152. Nadeem Ahmed Proprietor of Home Land Real Estate & Building and others, accused Naveed Azam was convicted by the Accountability Court on 09.08.2018, an amount of Rs5,800,000 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

153. State Vs Seth Nisar Ahmed Chief Executive / Director of M/S Irfan Seamless Pipe Industries (Pvt.) Ltd. Lahore and others accused Seth Nisar Ahmed were convicted by the Accountability Court on 18.08.2018, an amount of Rs84,778,003 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

154. State Vs Seth Nisar Ahmed Chief Executive / Director of M/S Irfan Seamless Pipe Industries (Pvt.) Ltd. Lahore and others accused Mst Naila Nisar was convicted by the Accountability Court on 18.08.2018, an amount of Rs84,778,003 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

155. State Vs Seth Nisar Ahmed Chief Executive / Director of M/S Irfan Seamless Pipe Industries (Pvt.) Ltd. Lahore and others accused Mst Mussarat Iqbal was convicted by the Accountability Court on 18.08.2018, an amount of Rs84,778,003 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

156. State Vs. Muhammad Ahmed Sayyal etc accused Aijaz Khan was convicted by the Accountability Court on 15.11.2018, an amount of Rs880,425 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

157. State Vs. Muhammad Ahmed Sayyal etc, accused Muhammad Abid was convicted by the Accountability Court on 27.11.2018, an amount of Rs3,321,500 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

158. State Vs. Muhammad Ahmed Sayyal etc, accused Muhammad Sohail was convicted by the Accountability Court on 07.11.2018, an amount of Rs1,462,825 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

159. State Vs. Muhammad Ahmed Sayyal etc, accused Shahid Mehmood was convicted by the Accountability Court on 02.10.2018, an amount of Rs825,825 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

160. State Vs. Muhammad Ahmed Sayyal etc, accused Muhammad Yasir Khan was convicted by the Accountability Court on 10.12.2018, an amount of Rs1,956,500 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

161. Nazar Muhammad, Naeem Ahmed, Nadeem Ahmed, Malik Liaqat Ali, Muhammad Shahzad, Management of Ferozpur City Housing Scheme, Lahore and others, accused Naeem Ahmed was convicted by the Accountability Court on 12.10.2018, an amount of Rs740,786,242 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

162. Ikram Naveed Ex-CFO, PPDCL, Lahore, Ex-Dir Finance ERRA, Islamabad, Ex-Dir Finance, PHA Lahore, accused Ikram Naveed was convicted by the Accountability Court on 06.11.2018, an amount of Rs36,7263,809 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

163. Land Acquisition Collector, NHA Rahim Yar Khan Bahawalpur and others, accused Muhammad Ismail was convicted by the Accountability Court on 21.12.2018, an amount of Rs1,048,457 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

164. State Vs. Usman Farooq, accused Usman Farooq was convicted by the Accountability Court on 13.10.2017, an amount of Rs1.574 Million was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

165. State Vs Muhammad Anwar etc, accused Muhammad Anwar was convicted by the Accountability Court on 13.10.2017, an amount of Rs15.089 million was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

166. State Vs Muhammad Anwar etc, accused Shaukat Ali was convicted by the Accountability Court on 13.10.2017, an amount of Rs15.089 million was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

167. State Vs Muhammad Anwar etc, accused Muhammad Saleem was convicted by the Accountability Court on 13.10.2017, an amount of Rs15.089 million was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

168. State Vs Muhammad Ismail, accused Muhammad Ismail was convicted by the Accountability Court on 17.10.2017, an amount of Rs55.623 million was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

169. State Vs Muhammad Qasim etc, accused Muhammad Qasim was convicted by the Accountability Court on 25.10.2017, an amount of Rs42.37 million was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

170. State Vs Muhammad Qasim etc, accused Faryad Ali was convicted by the Accountability Court on 25.10.2017, an amount of Rs42.37 million was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

171. State Vs Muhammad Rafiq, accused Muhammad Rafiq was convicted by the Accountability Court on 07.11.2017, an amount of Rs0.260 million was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

172. State Vs Muhammad Akmal, accused Muhammad Akmal was convicted by the Accountability Court on 24.11.2017, an amount of Rs48.429 million was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

173. State Vs Muhammad Farhan Cheema, accused Muhammad Farhan Cheema was convicted by the Accountability Court on 30.11.2017, an amount of Rs529.096 million was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

174. State Vs Ch. Zahoor Ahmad, accused Ch. Zahoor Ahmad was convicted by the Accountability Court on 13.12.2017, an amount of Rs86.219 million was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

175. State Vs Ahsan Ullah etc, accused Ahsan Ullah was convicted by the Accountability Court on 14.12.2017, an amount of Rs43.382 million was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

176. State Vs Ahsan Ullah etc, accused Zeeshan Alam Sh was convicted by the Accountability Court on 14.12.2017, an amount of Rs43.382 million was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

177. State Vs Muhammad Asif , accused Muhammad Asif was convicted by the Accountability Court on 27.10.2017, an amount of Rs0.043 million was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

178. State Vs Khalid Farooq, accused Khalid Farooq was convicted by the Accountability Court on 31.10.2017, an amount of Rs10.6 million was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

179. State Vs Yaqoob Loona etc, accused Yaqoob Loona was convicted by the Accountability Court on 23.11.2017, an amount of Rs8.985 million was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

180. State Vs Muhammad Yousaf Ikram, accused Muhammad Yousaf Ikram was convicted by the Accountability Court on 19.12.2017, an amount of Rs1.8637 million was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

181. State Vs Muhammad Asif, accused Muhammad Asif was convicted by the Accountability Court on 19.12.2017, an amount of Rs0.11211 million was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

182. State Vs Aqeel Ahmad, accused Aqeel Ahmad was convicted by the Accountability Court on 19.12.2017, an amount of Rs0.894 million was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

183. State Vs Muhammad Jawad Zafar Sukhera & Muhammad Sohaib Younas, accused Muhammad Sohaib Younas was convicted by the AC on 12.02.2021 an amount of Rs. 4.015 was recovered from the accused under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

184. State Vs Shenaz Ikram etc, accused Usman Ikram, was convicted on 25.06.2021 with an amount of Rs120 million were recovered under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

185. State Vs Shenaz Ikram etc, accused Faisal Saeed Sheikh was convicted on 25.06.2021 with an amount of Rs120 million were recovered under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

The Honorable Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB said that the excellent performance of NAB Lahore has contributed well to the overall performance of NAB. He appreciated the excellent performance of all ranks of NAB officers/officials under the supervision of Jamil Ahmad, DG NAB Lahore and hoped that NAB Lahore will continue to perform its functions in future with the same zeal and commitment in accordance with the law. He said that the logical conclusion of mega corruption white-collar crime cases is the top most priority of NAB. He said that NAB’s faith is corruption-free Pakistan. All officers of NAB are working with renewed energy and dedication considering eradication of corruption as their national duty.