Asim Azhar leaves the concert midway

Pakistan’s beloved singing star, Asim Azhar left the concert incomplete after someone from the audience threw a bottle at him during a performance.

The talented singer was performing at Punjab College in Sialkot over the past weekend when the unfortunate incident took place, someone from the attendees dared to throw a bottle towards the stage.

The star performing on one of the hit numbers as seen in the viral video, when a concert-goer threw a water bottle at him. Asim lost his calm over the rude act and decided to call out the wrongdoer.

‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ singer immediately paused to confront the miscreant and exited from the venue afterward. “Because of one such person, everyone who is here to enjoy has to suffer”, Asim addressed the audience.

It was such a commendable act by the singer, with the increasing number of such incidents during social events, these acts need to be called out at the spot.

Earlier this month, ‘Ishqiya’ singer in one of his concerts schooled a group of boys for making families in the audience uncomfortable.

It is pertinent to mention that we have witnessed quite a few such moves happening with the celebs during musical shows over the past month, including Aima Baig, Atif Aslam, Asim Azhar and rapping duo ‘Young Stunners’ and them taking a stand against the behaviour is truly a pleasing sight to have.