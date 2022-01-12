IHC rejects plea seeking disqualification of PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday dismissed a petition filed by a citizen, seeking to declare Prime Minister Imran Khan ineligible for membership of the National Assembly. The petitioner, Fidaullah, maintained in the plea that during the Senate election, PM Imran Khan had said that 16 members of the National Assembly were sold and Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed confirmed the premier’s statement, saying no action could be taken against those MNAs, reports APP. However, during the hearing, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah directed the petitioner to ask an MNA from his constituency to file a petition like this and dismissed the petition, declaring it non-maintainable. Last year in December, the IHC disposed of a writ petition seeking PM Imran’s disqualification after the petitioner withdrew the case, says a news report. A division bench, comprising IHC CJ and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir, heard the case, which was filed with reference to Sita White. In 2018, a case was filed against Premier Imran for not declaring Tyrian White as his daughter in his nomination papers. The petitioner had contested that the prime minister should be disqualified under Article 62(i)(f) of the Constitution for providing incorrect information in his nomination papers, adding that he is no longer Sadiq and Ameen. The petitioner, Abdul Wahab Baloch, was a candidate of the Pakistan Justice and Democratic Party in the last general election. Baloch had later joined the PTI and filed a miscellaneous petition in February 2019 to withdraw the case.













