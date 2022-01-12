PML-N, PPP doing politics on bodies: Khawar

Spokesperson to the government of the Punjab Hasaan Khawar has said PML-N and PPP are shamelessly furthering their nefarious political agendas on the Murree tragedy.

In a statement, the SACM said the whole nation is cognizant of the fact that PML-N and PPP have always played politics on corpses. He said the families of 14 martyrs of the Model Town tragedy are still awaiting justice from Shahbaz Sharif, while innocent children of Thar are clueless about their fault.

Hasaan Khawar said the PPP has been ruling Sindh for a long time but innocent children in Thar are still dying without any treatment. The Sharif family, which ruled Punjab for decades, did not take any practical step to strengthen the institutions in Murree. He said that an impartial inquiry to probe factors that led to the Murree incident has been started on the order of CM Usman Buzdar. In the light of the inquiry report, those responsible for negligence would be identified and stern action would be taken against them, he added.