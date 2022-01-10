95 more Omicron cases reported in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: During the last 24 hours 95 more Omicron cases have been administered in Islamabad.

However, the total tally of Omicron cases surged to 306 with the addition of new infections, District Health Officer (DHO) Zaeem Zia said.

He said a total of 113 fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported against 3,785 tests, showing a positivity rate of 2.99.

He urged citizens to get themselves vaccinated against Covid-19 on a priority basis and follow the SOPs to stop the spread of the viral disease.

Furthermore, Covid-19 cases are steadily increasing across Pakistan. As many as 1,649 fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported in the country during the past 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a total of 45,002 samples were tested out of which 1,649 came Covid positive, showing a national positivity rate of 3.66 percent.