Adele channels Snow White in ‘Oh My God’ video promo pic

Adele’s latest Instagram post will make you say, “Oh my god.” On Saturday, Jan. 8, the Grammy award-winning singer, 33, ramped up the excitement for her upcoming music video for her new single by sharing a gorgeous Snow White-inspired photo from set. The stunning image features Adele looking every bit the fairest of them all as she casually sits in a vibrant red ballgown with an apple in hand. She completed the fairytale look with a bold red lipstick and matching silver teardrop necklace, rings, and earrings. “Oh My God” is a track from Adele’s fourth studio album, 30, which was released in November and details her journey of love, loss, and acceptance after her 2019 divorce from husband Simon Konecki. Since their split, the singer has gone on to date sports agent Rich Paul. Immediately after posting the photo online, Adele’s fans quickly flooded the comments to compliment their “queen,” with one writing, “you look STUNNING!!” Another added, “It’s giving wisteria lane reboot vibes.” This is the second sneak peek Adele has shared from her upcoming music video thus far. Two days earlier, a black-and-white teaser video for the song was posted on her Instagram.













