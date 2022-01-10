Punjab Police taking part in Murree relief operation

The Punjab Police rescue and relief operation is under way in Murree currently, according to a spokesperson here on Sunday.

He said hundreds of citizens have been provided timely assistance since Saturday night.

The spokesperson said all major roads of Murree had been cleared for traffic. About 600-700 vehicles had been evacuated from Murree since Saturday night. Rawalpindi police, the district administration and Pakistan Army personnel are still active in the field.

The spokesman said that due to heavy snowfall on the major highways of Murree, 20 to 25 large trees fell and blocked the roads. However, all tourists were rescued before night and taken to safer places.

He added that more than 500 families were rescued and brought to safe places since Saturday night.

RPO Rawalpindi, CPO Rawalpindi, CTO Murree and DSP Murree are still busy in the operation. The Punjab Police spokesperson said that the Lower Topa Express Highway from Jhika Gali , Lawrence College from Jhika Gali is perfectly clear for traffic. Likewise, RMK Road from Gulandna was also cleared during Saturday night. Traffic coming from KP to Murree was closed .

More than 100 officers and officers of Rawalpindi Police and Traffic Police are taking part in the rescue operation whereas police personnel have been deployed on roads from Rawalpindi/Islamabad to Murree and roads shall also remain closed on Monday. Additional personnel and heavy machinery were rushed to Murree on emergency basis while staff of public and private hospitals in Murree are also on alert to deal with any emergency.