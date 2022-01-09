Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello reunite in Miami after breakup

\

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello seem to be on good terms following their much publicized breakup two month ago. The former couple met up in a Miami park where they were seen together walking their golden retriever, Tarzan.The Senorita hit-maker was snapped in casual attire as he donned navy blue hoodie, paired with black jeans and sneakers to bid farewell to his beach getaway. hit-maker was pictured casually dressed as he donned a navy hoodie, paired with black jeans and sneakers to say goodbye to his beach getaway.

The sighting comes after the singer was seen walking his dog in a park with the former Fifth Harmony member.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship, but our love for each other as humans is stronger than ever,” read their joint statement.

“We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We appreciate your support so much from the start and into the future. Camila and Shawn, ”he added.