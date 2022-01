Sheikh Rashid reaches Murree to monitor rescue operation

ISLAMABAD: On Saturday, Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed reached Murree to monitor the rescue operation.

Talking to the media, he said that the administration would continue rescue operations to evacuate all stranded tourists.

He said roads from the Punjab side were clear now as around 1,000 vehicles had been evacuated. He said heavy machinery would clear further roads in Gudana and Paharian while the remaining 70 to 80 percent of roads had been cleared.

He further said all government rest houses had been opened to help tourists under the direction of Chief Minister Punjab.

He added that helicopter service would be started soon as the weather conditions got better.