MCI issues flood warning for capital’s nullahs after heavy rainfall

ISLAMABAD: The Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) issued a flood warning for the Federal Capital on Friday, and rescue personnel were urged to be on high alert.

The MCI instructed concerned officials to maintain the control room open 24 hours a day and to respond to citizen calls as soon as possible.

A flood-like condition in the nullahs is expected, according to the metropolitan corporation, due to heavy rains.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) released rainfall data for Islamabad and its environs.

According to PMD, Golra received 88mm rainfall, Basin Mean 76.75mm, PMD(H-8/2) and Bokra(CTTI, I-12) 75mm, Saidpur Village 74mm, Shamsabad 73mm, and Chaklala 69mm.

Rain disrupts life

The twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad were both affected by rain on Friday.

With senior meteorologist Rashid Ali predicting that rain would continue till Saturday, Jamia Masjid Road was packed with daily wagers waiting in lengthy lines to grab free food.

Rain caused a low employee presence in all government and private offices in Rawalpindi and Islamabad. In the rain, the majority of passengers decided to take the metro bus service.