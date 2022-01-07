Halal Implementation Council launched

PESHAWAR: An event was organized by the Halal Awareness and Research Council in joint collaboration with the Halal and Safe Food Authority and Prime Foundation (PF) to launch the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Halal Implementation Council in Peshawar Medical College (PMC).

According to a press release issued here on Thursday, Afaq Shamsi, President of the Halal Awareness and Research Council facilitated the formation and formal launch of the K-P Halal Implementation Council, whereas Professor Dr Najibul Haq, Adviser Health and Medical Education of the Prime Foundation nominated anonymously as chairperson of the Halal Implementation Council.

Representative of the Halal and Safe Food Authority and senior Ulema Mufti Jawad, Mufti Khalid, Mufti Yahya, Mufti Aqib Javed, and Mufti Masood Shah would be the members of the Council. It is worth mentioning that the K-P Halal Implementation Council will act as a bridge between the food businesses and the Halal Food Authority to help facilitate the implementation of the Halal and Safe Food Guidelines among the food businesses throughout the province.

The council and PF will together build the capacity of the food businesses about halal and safe food practices, while the food authority will subsequently certify them as halal and safe food businesses.

The council will engage the local ulema and prayer leaders in enlisting the food businesses and training them. The meeting was attended by clerics and a select gathering of the food businesses.