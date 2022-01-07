Issuance of health cards historic step towards establishment of Madina- like welfare state: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Friday that issuance of health cards was a historic step towards the establishment of a welfare state on the pattern of state of Madina.

In a tweet, he said previously, Pakistanis with limited resources could not even think of the best treatment in private hospitals.

He said now under the programme launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan free treatment up to Rs. 1 million per family per year would be provided with the health card.

Farrukh said PM Imran Khan’s programme “Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar” was the dream of every Pakistani which was being implemented rapidly.

He said banks have approved loans of Rs 120 billion for low cast 3 marla, 5 marla, 10 marla houses and loans worth Rs 38 billion have been distributed by banks.

Farrukh said due to the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the bank loans for the housing and construction sector had reached Rs 355 billion.

The minister said this has also boosted the business of more than 120 industries related to housing and construction.