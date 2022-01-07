31 new Omicron cases detected in Lahore

Lahore has reported 31 more Omicron cases in the city, bringing the number of total cases of the new variant to 243.

According to the provincial health department, the number of Omicron cases administered in Punjab stands at 251 of which 243 are reported from Lahore.

“Stopping new variant from spreading in Lahore has become a challenge for the provincial authorities,” they said and added the positivity ratio in the provincial capital has reached 5.7 percent.

On the other, Pakistan has reported 1,293 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, its highest tally in two months.

With the emergence of the COVID-19 cases in the country, the vaccination campaign against the pandemic has also been geared up.