Father kills his teen girl in Karachi

Karachi police have solved the riddle surrounding the death of a teen girl in the Gulistan Jauhar neighbourhood, where the father was shown to be the killer of his own daughter, Daily Times reported.

According to SSP Altaf Hussain, 16-year-old Qamroosh was murdered in the bounds of Shahrah-i-Faisal Police Station on November 17 last year in the name of “honour.”

He said that the girl’s biological father, Zainul Abideen alias Doctor, had been jailed for the death of his little daughter on suspicion of having illicit relations with their next-door neighbour Adeel Lashari.

According to the SSP, after committing the murder, the accused also became the applicant, informing authorities that an unknown person knocked on their backdoor and shot her daughter when she opened it.

The police confirmed that one empty bullet shell recovered from the crime site was shot from Zainul Abideen’s 9MM pistol.