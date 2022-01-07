Punjab local govt polls: Procuring 205,000 EVMs in 120 days is difficult, says ECP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has stated that it has no problem to electronic voting machines (EVMs) being used in the upcoming local government elections in Punjab, but that procuring 205,000 EVMs in 120 days is difficult.

The statement was reaffirmed at a meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja to discuss the arrangements for local government elections in Punjab.

The ECP on EVMs told the Punjab government that the commission would be happy to utilise any technology, including EVMs, during local body elections in Punjab if the federal or provincial governments could manufacture the needed number of EVMs.

The provincial administration had been advised that 205,000 machines were available, according to the meeting.

The procurement will be done in compliance with the norms and regulations as well as the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules, according to the meeting. The commission advised that pilot testing of these tools be conducted in any town or neighborhood council.

The ECP clarified that because elections must be held within 120 days of the dissolution of local governments, purchasing equipment within that time frame is not viable.

The Punjab chief secretary promised the CEC that the province government will provide all available assistance.

The Punjab Local Government secretary highlighted the important aspects of the Punjab Local Government Ordinance 2021 and briefed on the procedure of local government elections.

In addition to the notification of hilly areas in particular, early provision of rules under the ordinance, and pre-scheduling, the ECP special secretary recommended a few adjustments to the Local Government Ordinance 2021 that the province government agreed to.