In Saudi Arabia, PIA hires 11 companies for quarantine services

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has planned to contract 11 businesses for quarantine facilities in order to provide better services to passengers going to Saudi Arabia.

According to insiders familiar with the situation, the decision was made to provide greater amenities to visitors upon their arrival in Saudi Arabia.

In this regard, the PIA has reached an agreement with 11 businesses for the kingdom’s quarantine facilities. Passengers can use the listed companies’ quarantine services by presenting the coupon.

On December 1, Pakistan International Airline (PIA) had announced the full restoration of their flight operations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) as travel restrictions, imposed to curb the COVID-19 outbreak, were eased.

The first PIA flight carrying 121 passengers from Multan, bound for Umrah pilgrimage, landed in Medina city, later in the day.

Separately, the Sindh government adopted special measures at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport to tackle the threat of the coronavirus variant Omicron.