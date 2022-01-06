Here are the instructions for installing PUBG mobile lite 0.22.1 APK update

Tencent’s latest PUBG Mobile Lite update has just hit the servers, bringing with it a slew of new features for players. This tutorial will walk you through how to get the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.1 update on your Android smartphone.

Tencent has launched a fresh update to the game that included some more appealing features, as requested by its users.

To download the latest version of PUBG Mobile Lite, users will need to download the previous version of the game if they have not installed it on their Android devices yet.

The APK update can only be downloaded if the previous version is installed. To download the update, do the following.

Updates, on the whole, add a lot of new stuff. 0.22.1 was a minor update to the game that added some new weapon skins. Glided Jade Dragon and Outlawed Fantasy were the skins supplied. PUBG Mobile Lite 0.23.0 is expected to arrive in the next months, bringing with it a slew of new features.

How to Download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.1 APK on Low-End Android Devices

Players should head over to the PUBG Mobile Lite official website to get the APK link for the new update.

Click on the APK download and the file will automatically start downloading to the player’s device.

After the download is complete, remember to enable the ‘Install from Unknown Sources’ option if it has not been enabled by default.

Install and open the game. It will take some time to download the update which is about 190MB in size. Therefore, we recommend players have the necessary amount of storage on their devices.