Public reacts to Babar Ali and Afzal Khan’s reunion

Babar Ali and Afzal Khan are the two iconic names of Pakistan Film Industry who came into the industry together in nineties and made their name with continuous struggle.

The duo used to come together in almost every hit and big budgeted film. Their name was considered to be the assurance of success. Both always came up to expectations of their fans that’s why their films used to grab good business. Their hit films include Chor Machaey Shor, Love 95, Zewar and Munda Bigra Jaey.

Later on, both the actors got busy in their personal and professional lives and fans never saw them together in any project. Afzal Khan was pursuing his career and Babar Ali was following his career. Both kept on working with different television channels.

Lately, all the Lollywood stars got together on Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar’s son Aabi Khan’s wedding. They all are sharing their reunion videos and pictures. One video that grabbed fans’ attention was shared by Babar Ali who met with friend Afzal Khan aka Jan Rambo after a long time. Both Afzal Khan and Babar Ali Sung the famous Mehdi Hassan song “Do Piyasey Dil Aik Huwe Hen Aese, Bichren Gay Ab Kese” for each other.

Fans loved their amazing reunion and started sending beautiful messages and wishes to the duo. Actor Wahaj Ali also commented under the beautiful post.