Politics in Utopia

Politics is generally considered a dirty game, laced with treachery and conspiracies all over the world but the scorn is extremely pronounced in Pakistan. There are many reasons behind such negative connotations being attached to the word. First comes the activities of politicians, which is followed by a lack of awareness about political science–a discipline taught in many universities of Pakistan. Lastly, in some cases, the youth is deterred to discern and from taking part in politics due to an egregious picture before them.

Vastly, many remain unaware of the system of the government they are living in. The majority consider trying to understand it a useless exercise. For instance, democracy in Pakistan has taken the shape of a Russian salad, in which many mysterious ingredients are mixed to restrict the common masses from questioning stately matters (easily dismissed as political conspiracies). Consequently, leaving common masses blind to the science behind politics, which, in Pakistan, takes a new turn or a u-turn depending on the personal agendas of politicians is highly beneficial for those who use the levelled field to best use.

Besides, many politicians take an overwhelming advantage of the common people’s concern by intervening in non-political matters, such as detentions of people, without any criminal charges, in police stations on the orders of MPAs or MNAs. This practice is common in Sindh due to an illegal relationship between officials and politicians. Although these ties sometimes help officials in solving dilemmas the likes of honour killing, early marriages, and blasphemous acts, some politicians still take negative advantage of these associations for their nuisances and individual interests.

Clearly, the Oxford dictionary defines the word politics as “the activities associated with the governance of a country or area, especially the debate between parties having power.” And politician is known as “a person who is professionally involved in politics, especially as a holder of an elected office.” Ambiguity creeks in if one endeavours to know the “activities” politicians are liable for, which appear, inevitably, unlimited in the case of politics in Utopia.

One famous joke of Punjab fits the situation of family politics in Pakistan. When the son of the farmer questions his father that if Chaudhry dies, who will be the next Chaudhry, the father answers: “Certainly, his son!”

Again, the little child questions that if his son dies, who would become the next Chaudhry? The father hopelessly replies that even if his entire family dies, you won’t be given a chance to wear the Chaudhry’s pagri (hat). Similarly, even if the entire family of politicians passes away, still, nobody else would be allowed to be a politician.

Recently, some distinguished columnists were comparing the growth of former East Pakistan, The Bangladesh–the saddest chapter in the history of Pakistan–with neighbouring countries, and accordingly, come to a conclusion. One of many reasons behind the prosperity of Bangladesh is political stability, they claimed in unison.

The tensions between political parties have hindered the development projects. The huge delays in the Green Line Bus project are one of many examples which show the strain between Sindh and Centre. Unfortunately, during the inauguration of the project, not a single provincial minister or representative appeared. Afterwards, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah was heard in assembly speaking that we are a part of Pakistan and we should be treated as so. In addition, Sindh refused the centre to develop two islands along with Karachi’s coastline and Sindh also abstained to be the part of health card scheme of the Center. Ishrat Hussain in his article The Bangladesh story, says, “Despite bitter political rivalries, there has been a continuity in economic policies, projects and programs.” On the other hand in Pakistan, the centre either stops or interrupts ongoing provincial development programs.

However, Pakistan took another major step towards strengthening provincial autonomy and streamlining the federal structure when it passed the 18th Amendment in 2010. Although further constitutional safeguards were built for the regulation of the federation, the smaller provinces still found reason to be dissatisfied, Writes Ahmed Bilal Mehboob in his article ‘The Sindh-Center Strain.” The political strains leave provinces with a feeling of being marginalized.

On the whole, politics in Pakistan are much messier than in any other country. Every politician holds an agenda that is almost irrelevant to the interests of the common people. Considering the unnumbered incidents of corruption, by politicians, the miserable picture of politics in Pakistan can be examined. resultantly, their affiliation in common matters of the public has added insult to injury. The ongoing political chaos should be put to an end, or else detrimental situations are not far from the map of Pakistan. One hopes to get rid of servitude, family politics, personal agendas of politicians, and conspiracies in the name of politics.

The writer is a student