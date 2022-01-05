Various vehicles stranded near Pak-Iran border in heavy rainfall

TURBAT: On Wednesday, while receiving heavy rainfall in Balochistan’s areas a large number of oil-carrying vehicles have been stuck there.

During rainfall over 1000 oil-carrying vehicles have been stuck in Abdoi, near the Pakistan Iran border.

People in these vehicles face hardships due to freezing cold weather, according to a source. In a video message, people stranded with their vehicles in the area, have pleaded to the Chief Minister of Balochistan and district authorities to extend a helping hand to them.

Balochistan’s coastal belt as well as Turbat and other areas have received heavy rainfall.

Rainwater entered houses in the southern part of the port city of Gwadar. Coastal towns of Jiwani, Pasni and Ormara also received heavy rainfall.