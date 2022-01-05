Rising mental ailments and its aftermaths

The pharmaceutical sector of Pakistan is regarded as a key authority to combat the prevailing surge in mental health issues, which have caused havoc to the human lives mostly during the period of coronavirus pandemic.

It is primarily significant to note that if the existing issues pertaining to the mental disorders are kept neglected and not controlled timely, then society will have to face the dire consequences.

The mental health syndromes occupy the center of the attention in today’s era, not one, but countless reasons, have given birth to the rising spate of mental incongruities among a common man in recent times.

Some of the topmost causes behind this agony includes, increasing unemployment amidst mounting inflation, abrupt downsizing and cutoff in salaries, self-isolation and a prolonged imposition of lockdown across the country due to outbreak which has increased the level of boredom and frustration among the masses.

The mental health syndromes occupy the center of the attention in today’s era, some significant causes which gave birth to the escalating mental disorders and challenges in last 2 years needs to be put in limelight.

It cannot be denied at any point of time that mental peace is interrelated to individual’s financial condition. A common man actually not desires to get millions but of course he or she definitely opts for a better living by availing the basic amenities in life which are mandatory for survival.

Contrary to this, when the overall situation turns around to be sluggish and vain, under such circumstances, where a lay man is not even in such a position to earn a routine bread and butter for his family, then certainly the level of frustration, depression and anxieties exaggerates and ultimately it affects mental health and human behavior to a higher extent which tends to put human life at imminent danger.

At such a critical time, when society is moving ahead towards complete dejection, Pakistan’s leading pharmaceutical company Martin Dow kicked off a new initiative of introducing ‘Mental health Library’ in an effort to eliminate and combat this unending wave of rising mental disorders.

This Mental Health Library aims at providing a platform to the students and graduated mental health care providers with latest online resource in the form of journal subscriptions. This would largely increase the knowledge and expertise of the doctors mainly affiliated with the segment of Psychiatry and Neurology.

Mental Health Library will allow doctors to gain current and extensive understanding of the mental ailments, its causes and remedial measures through introspective research that will prove to be fruitful during the course of consultation with the patients and the general public.

The information and the statistics compiled in Martin Dow’s mental health library are the amalgamation of three prominent medical journals including American Journal of Psychiatry, Jama Neurology and Lancet Psychiatry.

It is primarily essential that for reducing the rate of rising mental health syndromes and for creating maximum awareness among the multitudes, country’s entire pharmaceutical sector should move ahead in taking similar initiatives.

I hereby opine that proactive measures will aid a lot in fighting the rising mental health problems across Pakistan, which are deemed to be serious in nature and perilous to human life.

The challenges of mental disorders could be tackled by means of developing independent learning and education centers that mainly runs under the patronage and supervision of eminent psychologists, neurologists, qualified and trained staff of cognitive behavior discipline and for sure with the unwavering support of the government.

I reiterate my stance that with an intent to improve mental health conditions, communities should take a step forward by seriously dealing out with the adverse effects of the coronavirus. Both government and the organizations must ensure a collaborative working environment by cultivating positivity and building resilience.

The writer is a journalist and a freelance contributor