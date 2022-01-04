NEPRA allows K-electric to increase power tariff by Rs1.07 per unit

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has allowed the K-Electric to increase power charges by Rs1.07 per unit under the monthly fuel adjustment charges, reported Daily Times.

On Tuesday, Nepra issued a notification in this regard. According to the notification, in the month of October, the electricity rate will be hiked by Rs1.07 under the fuel adjustment.

However, the payment for the monthly fuel price adjustment charges will be taken in the January bills.

The power consumers of Karachi have to bear a loss of Rs1.91 billion by this decision. The Nepra heard the October fuel price adjustment petition on Nov 30.