Road mishap claims five lives in Khairpur

A speeding passenger coach overturned in the Ranipur region of Khairpur, Sindh, killing five persons and injuring more than 13 others on Tuesday morning.

According to reports, women and children were among those injured.

The bodies of those who had died and those who had been injured were taken to a hospital.

Two people were killed in the Arifwala accident.

Two people were killed including a minor when a pickup ran over a motorcycle on Hota Road in Arifwala, and two women were critically injured.

The bodies of the deceased and injured were taken to a hospital.