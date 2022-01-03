This WhatsApp scam may cost you heavily

A new scam is emerging on the popular instant messaging service WhatsApp, and if you fall for it, it may cost you a lot of money.

According to reports, fraudsters are exploiting the Rediroff.com scam to steal personal and financial data such as bank and card details from WhatsApp users.

The spam link can harm Windows PCs, as well as iPhones and Android phones.

A report hints that the scam has affected a large number of people by luring them with promises of expensive gifts. Scammers send a link on WhatsApp and once a user clicks on that link, a website opens that says they can win a prize by filling a survey.

Users are sent to a page where they are asked to fill out information such as their name, age, address, bank information, and other personal data as they answer the questions.

This information could be used to commit fraud or engage in other illicit acts.

Users’ devices may also be infected with potentially undesirable software by scammers.

If you get a mail that contains a Rediroff.ru link, report it as spam and delete it immediately. If you unintentionally click on it, you should run a malware or virus scan on your devices.