Ramiz’s appointment, New Zealand-England tours cancellation and triumph over India dominate Pakistan cricket in 2021

Former Test captain Ramiz Raja’s appointment as Pakistan Cricket Board chairman, New Zealand and England cancelling their scheduled tours to Pakistan at the eleventh hour, brilliant triumph of skipper Babar Azam and his men over India in the Twenty20 World Cup and the International Cricket Council (ICC) awarding Champions Trophy hosting rights to Pakistan dominated the Pakistan cricket scene in the year 2021. Ramiz, known the world over as the voice of Pakistan cricket, took over the reins of the PCB after he was elected unanimously and unopposed as the 36th chairman in September. Ramiz was the only one to have submitted his nomination papers for the post and voted in by six members of the PCB Board of Governors (BoG). Ramiz became fourth cricketer after Abdul Hafeez Kardar (1972-1977), Javed Burki (1994-1995) and Ijaz Butt (2008-2011) to head the PCB. Ramiz played 255 international matches across the globe and scored 8,674 runs (57 Tests and 198 one-day internationals). This is Ramiz’s second stint with the PCB. Previously, he served as the PCB chief executive from 2003 to 2004. Ramiz’s appointment saw many top PCB officials, including coaches, resigning from their coveted posts.

New Zealand pulled out of their cricket series against Pakistan over ‘security concerns’ just minutes before the first one-day international was due to start in Rawalpindi in September. The move was a massive setback to Pakistan which had been trying to revive tours by foreign sides after home internationals were suspended in the aftermath of a terror attack on the Sri Lankan side in 2009. The Kiwis were in Pakistan for the first time since 2003 and were due to play three ODIs, followed by five Twenty20 internationals. They previously cut short a tour in 2002 after a bomb blast outside their team hotel in Karachi killed 14 French naval staff. When New Zealand took the decision of cancelling their tour to Pakistan, it was written on the wall that England would follow suit. And precisely after three days, England also called off their tour. The England Wales Cricket Board emphasised that players’ and staff’s mental and physical well-being remained its highest priority “and this is even more critical given the times we are currently living in.”

Perhaps the biggest news of the year was Pakistan’s triumph over India in the Twenty20 World Cup won by Australia in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Hopes and expectations were at an all-time low when Pakistan left for the Twenty20 World Cup. Less than two months before the event was due to begin, there were upheavals in the team management as well as the Pakistan Cricket Board. Then Pakistan’s preparations were hit when New Zealand and England cancelled their tours. But once Pakistan began performing, all that was forgotten.

Pakistan made history by beating archrivals India for the first time in a Twenty20 World Cup match on 24th October 2021. The green shirts’ 10-wicket win ended a decades-long defeat streak that began in 1992. Pakistan had lost all 12 of their previous World Cup matches against India. Pakistan put India into bat and restricted them to 7-151 in Dubai, with Shaheen Afridi taking three key wickets while only Virat Kohli (57) and Rishabh Pant (39) made any impact with the bat. Their performances were dwarfed by Mohammad Rizwan (79 not out off 55 balls) and Babar Azam (68 not out off 52 balls) who compiled a beautifully constructed unbroken partnership of 152 to win the match with more than two overs to spare. Geo-politics meant these teams never meet in bilateral cricket and this was the first Twenty20 clash since the last World Cup in 2016 and the first meeting in any format since the 2019 50-over World Cup in England. India won both of those matches and had never previously lost to Pakistan at a World Cup, which made Pakistan’s victory all the sweeter.

Hopes and expectations began to swell, reaching a crescendo in the semifinal when Pakistan reduced Australia to 96-5 while chasing 177. The final seemed in sight. They were almost there when Mathew Wade’s shot flew towards Hasan Ali at mid-wicket. Once that was floored, Wade’s power-hitting brilliance crushed the team’s aspirations and fans’ expectations. Once again, Australia got the better of Pakistan in a World Cup knockout match. Pakistan won hearts with their performances as the only unbeaten team in the Super12 stage. They might have not gone all the way but the team’s incredible unity restored Pakistan’s standing as one of the top teams in world cricket.

In November, the ICC gave hosting rights of Champions Trophy 2025 to Pakistan, resulting in celebrations all over the country. Pakistan will host an ICC event after more than three decades. Pakistan last staged an ICC event in 1996 when they co-hosted the 50-over World Cup with India and Sri Lanka, but the country has been largely starved of international cricket since 2009. It is also a shot in the arm for the Pakistan Cricket Board which has worked hard to bring back international cricket to Pakistan.

Pakistan tour to New Zealand: In January, Pakistan wrapped up their New Zealand tour with two straight Test losses in the two-match series against the hosts. Disastrous fielding, dismal batting and plan-less bowling were the reasons Pakistan lost to New Zealand. Their performance showed that the PCB was not investing in players who can grind it out for five days. Earlier, Pakistan played well in a three-match T20I series. They lost the first two T20Is but fought back to avoid a clean sweep.

2: South Africa overwhelmed in Pakistan: South Africa toured Pakistan in January and February 2021 to play two Tests and three T20Is. The Test series formed part of the inaugural 2019–2021 ICC World Test Championship. It was the first time in fourteen years that South Africa toured Pakistan. The Test matches took place in Karachi and Rawalpindi, with the T20Is being played in Lahore. Pakistan won the first Test by seven wickets and the second by 95 runs, taking the series 2–0, and recording their first Test series win against South Africa since October 2003. The T20I series was level after the first two matches, with Pakistan winning the third match by four wickets, winning the series 2–1. With the win the third match, Pakistan became the first men’s team to win 100 T20Is.

Multan Sultans become Pakistan Super League VI champions: The 2021 Pakistan Super League, also known as PSL 6, was scheduled in February and March. But on 4th March, the PCB suspended the tournament, with 14 of the scheduled 30 group matches having been played, after multiple cases of Covid-19 were recorded. On 11th March, the PCB confirmed they were aiming to reschedule the remaining fixtures for June 2021. On 4th May, all the teams asked the PCB to move the remaining matches to the United Arab Emirates because of a surge in Covid-19 cases in Pakistan. The PCB agreed to hold the remaining tournament in Abu Dhabi. On 20th May, approval was granted to play the remaining matches of the PSL 6 in the UAE. The tournament restarted on 9th June. Multan Sultans defeated Peshawar Zalmi in the final by 47 runs to win their first title. Chasing a formidable target of 208, Peshawar could muster only 159 for the loss of 09 wickets in their allotted 20 overs. Earlier, a brilliant 98-run partnership between Sohaib Maqsood and Rilee Rossouw powered the Multan to set a daunting 207-run target for Peshawar after put to bat first.

3: Pakistan crush Zimbabwe in Zimbabwe: In April-May, Pakistan toured Zimbabwe for two Tests and three T20Is. Pakistan won the first T20I by eleven runs with Zimbabwe winning the second match by nineteen runs to level the series. It was Zimbabwe’s first win against Pakistan in T20Is in sixteen attempts, and their first win in a home T20I match since beating India in June 2016. Pakistan won the third T20I match by 24 runs to win the series 2–1. Pakistan won the first Test match inside three days, beating Zimbabwe by an innings and 116 runs. Pakistan won the second Test by an innings and 147 runs to win the series 2–0.

4: Humiliating defeat against second string England: In June and July, Pakistan toured England for a three-match ODI and a three-match T20I series. The national team were slammed after their 0-3 ODI series sweep to England. Pakistan were defeated by a second string England side, with the first-choice side of the hosts being forced to isolate after COVID-19 cases in the camp. The fresh squad had nine uncapped players led by Ben Stokes, and still managed to thrash Pakistan. In the T20I series, Pakistan won the first match by 31 runs while England went on to win the next two matches to win the series 2–1.

Pakistan tour to West Indies in July-August: Pakistan toured West Indies in July and August to play two Tests and four T20Is. The Test series was part of the 2021–2023 ICC World Test Championship. The fixtures for the tour were confirmed by Cricket West Indies in May 2021. The T20I series was originally scheduled for five matches. However, this was changed to four T20Is, following the rescheduled one-day international fixtures in the West Indies’ series against Australia. The T20I series was heavily impacted by rain, with three of the four matches washed out and ending in no results. In the third match, only six minutes of play were possible before the match was called off. The only match to be completed was the second, with Pakistan winning by seven runs. Therefore, Pakistan won the four-match series 1–0. The Test series began with a single-wicket victory by the hosts at Sabina Park. Pakistan won the second Test match by 109 runs, with the series being drawn 1–1.

PCB chairman Mani resigns after losing confidence of patron: In the last week of August, Ramiz was informed by the Prime Minister’s office he was being nominated to the PCB’s Board of Governors, a move that eventually likely saw him becoming the next chairman of the organisation. Ehsan Mani, the incumbent, had refused to accept the offer for a short-term extension at the end of his term and as such brought his three-year tenure to a close. Imran Khan, the Prime Minister of Pakistan — and the PCB’s patron-in-chief — met his former team-mate Ramiz, having identified him as the candidate to take over from Mani. But there was the possibility of Mani being given an extension, possibly for a year instead of the usual three years. The eventual appointment, however, was formally made by the PCB Board of Governors. Former Pakistan captain Imran had initially reached out to Ramiz for names of potential candidates, in line with his apparent preference for an ex-player to be at the helm. But, in the absence of other obvious candidate, he told Ramiz to consider himself for the post.

Misbah and Waqar resign from Pakistan coaching roles: In first week of September, former Test captains Misbahul Haq and Waqar Younis stepped down from their positions as head coach and bowling coach of the national men’s team respectively. Misbah cited spending “considerable time away from my family in a bio-secure environment” because of Covid-19-related restrictions as the reason for his decision, while Waqar said that since he and Misbah had started out in their roles together, it made sense to also step away together. They had been appointed to their positions in September 2019, and still had a year left in their contracts.

CEO Wasim Khan steps down as PCB accepts resignation: In the last week of September, PCB chief executive officer Wasim Khan became the third high-profile official, after coaches Misbah and Waqar, to resign following the appointment of former Test captain Ramiz as the new chairman of the organisation. The PCB Board of Governors unanimously accepted the resignation of Wasim who had joined the PCB on a three-year contract on 1st February 2019. Wasim, who is British with Pakistani heritage, had reported run-ins with former PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani, who he accused of stopping him from working freely. With his contract due to expire in February 2022, Wasim was undecided about his future anyway in the position beyond his initial term. With Mani at helm of affairs, Wasim was offered an extension for another three years, but that never materialised, as Ramiz becoming the new chairman changed the dynamics within the PCB.

Pakistan clean sweep Bangladesh in Bangladesh: Pakistan toured Bangladesh in November and December to play two Tests and three T20Is. The Test series was part of the 2021–2023 ICC World Test Championship. Pakistan had last toured Bangladesh in April and May 2015. Pakistan whitewashed the hosts 3-0 in the T20I series and 2-0 in the Test series. Pakistan won the first T20I by four wickets, second by eight wickets and third by five wickets. Pakistan won the first Test by eight wickets. Despite rain washing out most of day two and all of day three of the second Test, Pakistan won by an innings and eight runs.

Faisal Hasnain appointed new PCB CEO for three years: In the second week of December, former ICC chief finance officer Faisal Hasnain was appointed the new PCB chief executive officer for three years. He took over the position left vacant by Wasim Khan, who resigned four months before his contract ended. Sixty-two-year-old Hasnain’s credentials were based on 35 years spent in finance and sports administration roles, and his last job was with Zimbabwe Cricket as managing director until 2018. He had two stints with the ICC as chief financial officer ––– 2002 to 2008 and 2010 to 2017. He has been actively involved in uplifting the ICC’s financial health and was part of the sales of the ICC commercial rights cycles 2007 to 2015 and 2016 to 2023. His role with Zimbabwe Cricket was broadly to mitigate the crisis in the board to bring them back on the map by refinancing their commercial debts and finding a node from the ICC on getting financial support. Born in Karachi, Hasnain is a UK-qualified chartered accountant and made his career largely in the UK and the Middle-East.

West Indies tour to Pakistan and Covid-19 crisis: West Indies arrived in Pakistan in December to play three T20Is and as many ODIs in Karachi from 13-22. The tour to Pakistan was the first for the Caribbean side since April 2018 when they played three T20Is, albeit, with a depleted side as most of the main players opted out of the tour. The confirmation by the West Indies Board came as a relief for the PCB after the abrupt withdrawal of New Zealand and England. Pakistan won the T20I series 3-0: won the first match by 63, second by nine runs and third by seven wickets. However, the ODI series was called off on 16th December because of a Covid-19 outbreak among the visitors. Five members of the West Indies squad –––– including three players –––– tested positive for Covid-19, in addition to four cases reported earlier. The three-match ODI series, part of the qualifying round for the 2023 World Cup, is rescheduled for June 2022. The decision was taken to protect players and acknowledge the limited resources left in the West Indies squad.

Babar Azam ends 2021 as the No.1 ranked T20I batter: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam reclaimed the top spot in the International Cricket Council Men’s T20I Batting Rankings in 2021. “Babar is now at the top in the men’s T20I and One-Day International (ODI) rankings going into the final nine days of the year, the ICC said in a write-up on the batsman’s “stellar” year. Babar overtook Indian captain Virat Kohli to become the number one-ranked ODI batsman in the world in April. He followed that up by usurping another record from Kohli, becoming the fastest cricket player to reach the milestone of 2,000 runs in the T20I format, having accomplished the feat in just 52 innings compared to Kohli’s 56. Later in May, Azam was voted the ICC’s Men’s Player of the Month for April 2021.

