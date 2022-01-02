2022 Will Belong to Pakistan Army

The Pakistan Army will keep serving the homeland in the year 2022 the way it has been serving its people since day one. The significance of the Pakistan Army will be further increased keeping in view the changing dynamics of the region. The takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban and reports of the reemergence of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) are enough to explain the increasing importance of the Pakistan Army. Every soldier of the Pakistan Army takes an oath to defend the homeland both from the internal and external fronts. Therefore, history is a witness to our brave soldiers fighting till their last breath.

After the fall of Ashraf Ghani’s government in Kabul, India is using aggressive language against Pakistan. It has once again started its nefarious designs to destabilize the region. The reports of the reemergence of TTP also have traces from India as it is now evident that India has supported the TTP in the past to destabilize Pakistan. The first-ever National Security Policy has also just been revealed and the Pakistan Army has vowed to fully support it for the sake of the national interests. It is a matter of fact that the efficacy of the National Security Policy would be nothing without the support and regular input of the Pakistan Army. So, the Pakistan Army is indispensable for the National Security Policy to keep this country protected from both internal and external threats.

The tales of bravery of the soldiers and officers of the Pakistan Army are taught in the war colleges across the world.

The year 2021 was also full of praise and appreciation for our brave armed forces. The Pakistan Army played an important role in the fight against the COVID-19 as its soldiers remained at the forefront to defeat the virus. No one can deny the proactive role played by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) which is led by a sitting Army General.

2021 was also significant as there was a change of command witnessed in the rank and file of the Pakistan Army. Pakistan Army is a professional army and it is the most vigorous and organized army in the world. There is already a set procedure of promotions, postings and reshufflings in the Pakistan Army. No one can think of promotions or postings by using the influence of any high-ups, unlike other institutions. Such reshufflings take place as per the set rules in one of the most organized armies of the world. According to the reshuffle that took place in 2021, the Director-General (DG) Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen Faiz Hameed was posted as Corps Commander of Peshawar. He was replaced by Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum. Lt Gen Faiz Hameed headed the best intelligence agency in the world for almost two and half years while getting many achievements and successes for the country. He is now increasing the glory of the Pakistan Army during his stint as Corps Commander Peshawar while continuing to be a lethal threat to the enemy. The United States left Afghanistan during the tenure of Faiz Hameed as DG ISI and now the whole world admits the role of our spy agency in the ouster of the US. India was also very upset over Faiz Hameed’s visit to Afghanistan. The institution that went to its peak during the tenure of Hameed is now getting more success under the command of Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum. Hailing from the 28th Punjab Regiment, Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum belongs to the 77th long course. He has held command positions at the western border, LOC and in Balochistan. He has also headed the Infantry Brigade in South Waziristan. It is also to his credit that he headed an infantry brigade in both Kurram Agency and volatile Hangu district during Operation Zarb-e-Azb that was meant to uproot the menace of terrorism from the region. Moreover, Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum also served as Inspector General FC Balochistan during the operation Radd-ul-Fasaad. He was earlier serving as Corps Commander Karachi before being posted as DG ISI. It is evident by his whole career that he is a professional General who is taking the ISI to new glory by following the policies of his predecessor.

Today, there is a dire need to stand firmly behind our armed forces, especially the Pakistan Army, the way the whole nation unanimously put the weight behind our brave soldiers in the aftermath of the Army Public School (APS) Peshawar massacre. Pakistan is the country that is worst affected due to the war on terror. Our people, soldiers, police personnel and law enforcement agencies sacrificed a lot to bring peace to the country. According to an estimate, 80000 people sacrificed their lives in the war on terror in Pakistan while our economy suffered a huge loss of $67 billion.

The Pakistan Army launched several military operations including Zarb e Azb, Rah-e-Najat and Rad-ul-Fasaad to uproot the menace of terrorism and to give a peaceful Pakistan to our next generation. The tales of bravery of the soldiers and officers of the Pakistan Army are taught in the war colleges of the world. The Pakistan Army wrote history in the treacherous mountain passes of the frontier region as it took on militants that gathered under the umbrella of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). It has also resolutely come to the country’s defence whenever called upon to do so. That is the biggest reason that our traditionally hostile eastern neighbour, which has more money, a much bigger army, and far more weapons, is always cut down to size whenever it dares to violate our territorial integrity. The most recent example, which has come to be known as the Abhinandhan incident, proved its credentials once again. The only reason Delhi made such large ‘investments’ in Afghanistan during Ashraf Ghani’s administration was the fact that it had got a foothold just across our border with that country, with the hope of getting enough funds and weapons to TTP to keep Pakistan forever unsettled. But nothing has worked for our enemies precisely because our military hasn’t allowed it. When army officers take their commission, they swear an oath to defend the motherland against all enemies–foreign as well as domestic. We owe them a debt of gratitude that no words can do justice to. It can rightly be said that the Pakistan Army will remain the focus during the year 2022 that has just dawned.

The writer is an old Aitchisonian who believes in freedom of expression, a freelance columnist, entrepreneur and social activist.