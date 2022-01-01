Nepra cuts power tariff by 99 paisa for 4Q 2020-21

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) approved 99 paisa per unit cut in electricity tariff on Friday. The approval was granted for the 4th quarter of the last fiscal year 2020-21 under quarterly adjustment mechanism. The reduction in tariff would provide Rs22.48 billion relief to the consumers. The relief would be passed on across each category of consumers of X-WAPDA Power Distribution Companies (XWDISCOs) except lifeline and protected category consumers. The reduction is valid for three months. The Nepra transmitted its decision to the federal government for notification in the official gazette. The Nepra determined tariff for XWDISCOs individually for the FY 2018-19 & FY 2019-20, under the Single Year Tariff Regime (SYT). For XWDISCOs under the multi-year tariff (MYT) regime, i.e. FESCO, LESCO and IESCO, the authority as per the mechanism prescribed in their MYT determinations, issued the decision regarding adjustment in tariff component for the FY 2019- 20. Meanwhile, Nepra had delayed its decision on a plea from the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) for an increase in energy pricing of Rs4.33 per unit a few days earlier. During Nepra’s hearing on Wednesday, the CPPA request was brought up. The CPPA had submitted its request in connection with November 2021 monthly fuel adjustment expenses. Consumers will bear an additional burden of Rs29 billion as a result of the rate increase.













