Motorway shut down due to thick smog

On Saturday, Lahore is adamant about maintaining its position as the world’s most polluted city, leaving residents perplexed as to why the administration has yet to succeed in ridding the city of the choking haze, Daily Times reported.

Lahore’s Raiwind neighborhood had the lowest air quality. In addition to Lahore, haze enveloped Bahawalpur and Muridke.

The rising smog is adversely impacting people’s health, and they are suffering from throat, skin, and eye ailments as a result of the administration’s indifference in not taking any concrete steps to regulate air pollution.

Punjab is not only hit by smog, its plain areas are also engulfed by fog.

In the morning, the administration shut M3 from Faizabad Lahore to Samundri, M1 from Lahore to Sialkot and M2 from Lahore to Sheikhupura due to thick fog.

Meanwhile, the motorway police have opened M1 from Lahore to Sialkot after improvement in the visibility when the fog started lifting. The M2 was also opened after the fog situation became better.