NAB rejects reports regarding closure of plots’ allotment case against Nawaz

Categorically flouting media reports alleging the closure of Nawaz Sharif’s LDA plots allotment case, the National Accountability Bureau has clarified that its Lahore bureau was still inquiring the scam. Commenting on a news item published and aired by the electronic media regarding closure of the plots allotment inquiry, a NAB spokesman said no such closure of the doling out the plots of Lahore Development Authority to the favourites by Nawaz Sharif has been made. Conveying such kind of baseless information to the public through incorrect reporting is not only unfair but is part of a malicious campaign against NAB, he said. NAB hoped that in the true spirit of responsible journalism, an effort would always be made to verify the authenticity of the news related to NAB before going to publish or air and obtain the official point of view of NAB from a spokesman of NAB, the spokesman concluded.













