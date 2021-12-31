CPNE concerned over framing of charges against journalists

The Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) Thursday expressed profound concern over the framing of charges against journalists in ex-GB chief judge Rana Shamim contempt case. In a statement, CPNE President Kazam Khan, Secretary General Amir Mehmood and other office-bearers said journalists convey facts to the people with unquestionable honesty and integrity and the court’s decision to arraign them was beyond their understanding. They said though it was the judiciary’s constitutional mandate to uphold the rule of the law and interpret the Constitution, such measures against the journalists were looked down upon at the international level. The CPNE office-bearers requested the court to review its decision with regard to the framing of contempt charges.













