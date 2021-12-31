ANF reviews prevalent drug situation

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan Thursday organized 14th Inter Agency Task Force (IATF) meeting of all Law Enforcement Agencies of the country here at ANF Headquarters.

The meeting was presided over by Major General Ghulam Shabeer Narejo, Director General Anti Narcotics Force, Chairman IATF.

Meeting was attended by Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG), Airport Security Force (ASF), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), KP Secretariat (formerly FATA Secretariat), Pakistan Rangers (Punjab), Pakistan Rangers (Sindh), Frontier Corps Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (FC KP), Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan, National Highways & Motorways Police (NH&MP), Islamabad Capital Territory Police, Azad Jammu & Kashmir Police, Pakistan Railways Police, Punjab Police, Sindh Police, KP Police, Balochistan Police, Gilgit-Baltistan Police, Narcotics Control Punjab, Excise & Taxation Sindh, Excise & Taxation KP, Excise & Taxation Balochistan, Excise & Taxation Gilgit-Baltistan, Excise & Taxation AJK, Afghan Refugees Commissioner Peshawar, Malakand Levies KP, Blochistan Levies Quetta, National Logistic Cell (GHQ) Rawalpindi and Civil Aviation Authority (CAA). DG ANF welcomed the participants of the meeting.