After five years, PIA resumes direct flights to Iran

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) resumed direct flights to Iran on Thursday after a five-year hiatus in order to strengthen people-to-people ties and boost the tourism industry.

According to reports, PIA has resumed flight operations to Iran after a five-year hiatus, with the first PIA flight PK-119 departing for Mashhad, Iran, with 165 passengers on board.

PIA spokesperson Abdullah Khan told IRNA that the first PIA flight departed from Lahore to Mashhad on Wednesday night, while direct flights from Karachi to Mashhad will begin on Saturday.

Commenting on the flights’ resumption, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pakistan International Airlines, Arshad Malik said that the move will provide direct and easy travel facilities to the people willing to travel to Iran from Pakistan.

He further said that PIA will remain at the forefront to ensure pilgrims can visit the Holy places in Iran with ease.

On the other hand, Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Mohammad Ali Hosseini in his tweet said that the two countries have agreed to promote air cooperation.

On Oct 25, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Monday started a new flight operation from three cities of Pakistan to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Fujairah.

The first flight, PK 243, left Lahore airport with 296 passengers on board for Fujairah.

PIA began operations in Kuwait earlier this month after being allowed to operate in the Sultanate after being banned for a long time owing to Covid and other factors.