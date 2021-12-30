Punjab declares matric, inter exams schedule for 2022

On Thursday, Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen has declared the schedule of intermediate and matric annual examinations for all the nine boards in the province for the year 2020, Daily Times reported.

The annual examinations of matriculation will start from May 10, 2022, while the intermediate examination will start from June 18, 2020.

Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen took the decision in the board meeting for all the nine boards: Bahawalpur Board, DG Khan Board, Faisalabad Board, Gujranwala Board, Lahore Board, Multan Board, Rawalpindi Board and Sargodha Board.