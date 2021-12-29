FBR to negotiate double taxation agreement with Afghanistan

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) negotiated a double taxation agreement with Afghanistan in the second round of negotiations on the Double Taxation Agreement (DTA). A four-member delegation from Afghanistan Revenue Department (ARD) is on an important visit to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for the second round of negotiations on the Double Taxation Agreement (DTA) between the two countries.

These high-value negotiations will be held from December 28th to 30th, 2021 in FBR (HQs), Islamabad.

The Afghan delegation is headed by Esmatullah Salimi, Revenue Audit Director, ARD, and includes Abdul Wali Noori, Technical Deputy Director-General, ARD, Nida Mohammad Seddiqi, Legal Services Director, ARD, and Najeebullah Ahmadzai, Advisor to the Ministry of Finance. The first round of negotiations on DTA between Pakistan and Afghanistan was held successfully in March 2016. It is hoped that the second round of negotiations on DTA between Pakistan and Afghanistan will also be conducted in a shared spirit of friendship and mutual understanding. The proposed DTA between the two neighboring countries will further foster not only the already existing economic and trade ties but will also contribute significantly to the revenue generations for both countries.

The Pakistan delegation is led by Mr. Qaiser Iqbal, Director General (International Taxes), FBR, and includes Barrister Nowsherwan Khan, Chief (International Taxes), and Hira Nazir, Secretary (Tax Treaties and Conventions).