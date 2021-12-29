Sara opens up on Saif and Amrita Singh’s reaction to ‘Atrangi Re’

The Coolie No.1 actor spoke about her parents’ response to her latest movie, claiming that her performance made them cry. The film features Sara alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in lead roles.

In response to a question regarding who among her parents is her hardest critic, the 26-year-old actor said, “Atrangi Re is not a good film to ask this question because they have both been very nice. I think mom is very emotional and will always be. And, my father is a very strong and sophisticated gentleman. But I do know that I have made both mom and dad cry. It is weird to feel that sense of accomplishment that your parents are proud of you.

Sara also spoke about her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan’s reaction to her film, “And more than that, even my brother Ibrahim’s reaction. Our equation is about playing around and we keep kidding with each other – from college until now, I am his golu molu sister. But now, he is saying that he is proud of me or that’s my sister, my and he is telling this to others too. So, I feel very happy,” she added.

For those unversed, Atrangi Re is Sara’s fifth film and the story revolves around a love triangle among three characters – Rinku, Vishu and Sajjad. The film was released on Disney+ Hotstar on December 24.