Former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly hospitalized with Covid-19

AFP

Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly has been admitted to hospital after testing positive for Covid-19, a senior doctor said on Tuesday.

Ganguly, who underwent minor heart surgery in January, was admitted on Monday suffering from a mild fever, a senior doctor of the Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata said.

“His condition is stable. There is no cause for alarm at the moment,” the medic told AFP on condition of anonymity.

“Ganguly has been advised by a team of medical experts of the hospital because of some pre-existing health condition.”

