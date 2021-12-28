Celebrations in Shangrila City

Aimal Developers Chief Executive Officer Afzal Hameed fulfilled his promise to his clients and laid the foundation stone of the mosque and park along with the inauguration ceremony of the site office on Saturday. Aimal Developers CEO Afzal Hameed said that they were planning on the emerging Karachi style where every basic amenity, attention to the people and new lifestyle items for the betterment of the environment were also part of the scheme. Speaking on the occasion, Al-Meeraj Marketing CEO Kashan Siddiqui said that the evening was in the name of every hard-working dealer and sub-dealer.

He further said that due to unemployment in Karachi people are forced to commit suicide. Encouraging unemployed people, he opened the doors of Al-Miraj Marketing to all those who are worried about unemployment.

Addressing all the big companies, Kashan Siddiqui said that they should provide employment to others so that none of our brothers would lose life tomorrow. He concluded the event by thanked each and every guest and distributed shields among dealers, sub-dealers and sales team towards the end of the event.

This five-year project includes a secured boundary wall gated society with multiple facilities. There is a theme park for children to enjoy and have wonderful time with their families. Furthermore, there is a school where your children can get quality education and in case of any emergency or mishap, you can avail quality treatment with advance equipment placed at the community hospital. There is a Jama Mosque situated in the society. To cater the sports & fitness lovers, we are building gym and a cricket ground which is an add-on in our society.

This will be the second largest housing society in Karachi after Bahria Town.