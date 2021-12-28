Six family members suffocate to death in Hangu house fire in KPK

HANGU: Six members of a family suffocated to death after a blaze broke out in their house in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Hangu, rescue officials said on Tuesday.

Sources said that the gas accumulated in the room where they were sleeping caused the fire.

The victims include a couple and their four children, the officials said. Their bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities.

On Sunday, two elderly women were burnt to death after a fire broke out in a house in Lahore.

Rescue sources said that the fire broke out in the house near Lahore’s College Road Township in which two elderly women lost their lives in the incident.