NHA income grows 124pc in three years: Murad

Minister for Communications Murad Saeed has said that National Highway Authority (NHA) has witnessed 124 percent increase in its total income during the last three years. In a tweet on Monday, the minister for communications said that National Highway Authority (NHA)’s total revenue saw a jump of Rs99 billion in the last three years. He explained that Rs24.2 billion were recovered from accountability, Rs1 billion were saved through austerity measures while land worth Rs5 billion was retrieved from illegal occupation. The minister said that construction of 2,000 kilometres roads has been completed while planning for 6,118 kilometres roads has been completed. He said in order to ensure transparency e-procurement was launched and geographic information systems field survey of all roads was done. Meanwhile, Pakistan Railways (PR) has earned around Rs200.33 billion during the last four years and also significantly decreased its working expenses to transform the organisation into a profitable entity, according to a railway official. PR has earned Rs49.576bn in 2017-18, Rs54.514bn in 2018-19, Rs47.588bn in 2019-2020 and Rs48.652bn in 2020-21, he added. The official said that before COVID-19, around 71 pairs of passenger trains were running over the entire network of PR; however, due to the pandemic the train operation was suspended in March 2020. He said, thereafter, PR was restoring train operations in phases and up till now as many as 45 pairs of trains have been restored over the entire network.













